Woman left seriously injured as car crashes into ditch at Thorndon

Stock image. Archant

A woman has sustained serious injuries in a car crash at Thorndon, near Eye this morning.

Five fire engines, police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called after the single-vehicle accident in Thwaite Road which occurred just before 8.30am.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the Stoke Road and High Lane junctions.

Police were alerted by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Karen Willie, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: “A car was found in a ditch, having left the road, and a woman believed to have been in the vehicle was located nearby with serious injuries.

“The air ambulance is in attendance and at present the road remains closed in both directions while an investigation into the circumstances of the collision takes place.”

Witnesses to the crash, or anybody who has any information about the events leading up to it, are asked to telephone police on 101 quoting CAD 70 of today.