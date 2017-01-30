Woman rescued from trapped vehicle after crash in Hayes Road, Clacton

The ambulance service was called to the scene.

A woman was left trapped in her vehicle for nearly an hour after a crash in north Essex earlier this evening.

Firefighters received reports of a two vehicle collision in Hayes Road, Clacton, at around 5.40pm.

Two crews attended and arrived to find the casualty trapped in her vehicle.

“Firefighters worked with paramedics to release the casualty by 6,30pm,” a spokesman for the Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been asked to provide details of the woman’s condition. No other casualties have been reported by the emergency services.

