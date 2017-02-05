Woman seriously hurt in Ixworth crash – Bardwell Road shut both ways

Ixworth village sign. Stock image Archant

Police, paramedics and firefighters from Ixworth, Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds are at the scene of a serious crash in west Suffolk.

Officers were called to the scene at just before 11am today to reports two cars had crashed in Bardwell Road.

A police spokesman said one person, a woman, has suffered serious injuries.

A section of Bardwell Road, which connects the west Suffolk villages of Ixworth and Bardwell, has been shut by police.

Traffic is slow in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area or find alternative routes.

Police will not be opening the road for at least two hours while serious collision investigation work takes place at the scene.

Any witnesses to the crash should call Suffolk police quoting CAD number 127 of today on 101 with information.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive them from the emergency services.