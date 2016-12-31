Woman still in serious condition after Barton Mills crash as Norwich man bailed after drug driving arrest

Police accident sign, stock image

A man from the Norwich area has been released on police bail following a collision on the A1065 in Suffolk on Friday.

Emergency services attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell at 2.30pm on Friday 30 December.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended, and a woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s hospital, where she remains in a stable but serious condition.

A man in his late 20s from the Norwich area, arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, has been released on police bail until 7 February.

The road was closed at the junction with the B1112 and at the Fiveways roundabout following the collision.

The vehicles involved are thought to be a black Audi A4, a black Renault Megane and a black Ford Mondeo.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision, or manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the crash, to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 213 of Friday 30 December.