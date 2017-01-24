Woman suffers head injury after car flips onto roundabout in Great Notley

The East of England Ambulance Service responded to the crash Archant

A woman believed to be in her 30s has been taken to hospital after her car overturned on a roundabout in London Road, Great Notley this morning.

Three rapid response vehicles from the East of England Ambulance service, one ambulance crew and two Essex fire engines were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am today.

Emergency services were told the crash involved a single vehicle – a car had left the road and flipped onto the roundabout.

Two crews of firefighters from Braintree were called after the woman became trapped in her car.

She was released using cutting equipment by 12.03pm and was left in the care of paramedics.

The woman, who suffered a head injury which is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, was taken to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

The road was blocked to drivers for approximately 30 minutes while police, fire and ambulance crews dealt with the accident.