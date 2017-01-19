Partly Cloudy

Woman taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with head injury following Haverhill crash

10:21 19 January 2017

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after suffering a head injury during a car crash in west Suffolk this morning.

The woman, thought to be in her mid 30s, was driving a Rover 25 in Chimswell Way, Haverhill, when it collided with another vehicle, believed to be a parked car at around 8.10am.

Suffolk police said the East of England Ambulance service was called. An ambulance arrived and took the woman to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to treat her for head injuries sustained in the crash.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service said paramedics checked her over at the scene and there was “no indication it was life threatening”.

No one else was reported to be hurt in the accident.

Police closed the road, reopening it just before 10am.

Chimswell Way runs between Park Road and Chivers Road, near Haverhill Rugby Club.

