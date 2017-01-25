Overcast

Woman tells trial she did not make up Bury St Edmunds rape allegations

16:13 25 January 2017

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

A woman who claims she was raped after agreeing to share a bed with a man following a night out in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate her 21st birthday has denied making up the allegations.

Giving evidence on the second day of the trial of 34-year-old Carl Turner at Ipswich Crown Court, the woman said she was “telling the truth 100%” .

She described lying in Turner’s bed feeling paralysed by shock following the alleged rape and said she had felt “used, disgusted and afraid” and hadn’t known what to do.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Joanne Eley the alleged victim denied a suggestion that she wasn’t telling the truth about the allegations.

Turner, of Elderberry Road, Red Lodge, has denied rape, causing or inciting the alleged victim to engage in sexual activity and four offences of sexual assault.

It has been alleged that the women went back to a house in Mitchell Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, with Turner after leaving Brazilia’s nightclub with him.

While they were sharing a taxi Turner suggested she stayed at his father’s house instead of going to her sister’s house and she agreed after telling him she would sleep on the sofa.

At the house Turner said he didn’t know where the spare pillows and blankets were and said it would be easier if she slept in his bed, said Charles Myatt, prosecuting.

Turner gave the woman a T-shirt to sleep in and after she fell asleep she allegedly woke up to find Turner touching her between the legs.

The woman described feeling “completely shocked” and after clenching her legs together she had pretended to be asleep.

She claimed that Turner had then started having sex with her and she had again pretended to be asleep.

“I was really scared and I was too embarrassed to say anything. I also didn’t know if he would be aggressive if I said anything,” she told the court.

She said Turner had fallen asleep and she left the house as soon at it was light.

The trial continues on Thursday.

