Woman hit by car outside department store

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

The crash happened at around 2.20pm on Smallgate, Beccles, near to the entrance of Beales.

A Suffolk police spokesman said they were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The woman has been taken by ambulance to James Paget university Hospital in Gorleston with what is believed to be minor injuries.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service added: “One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle attended the scene to treat one patient, who was taken to James Paget Hospital for further treatment.”

The road was partially blocked while the woman was treated at the scene but cleared by shortly after 3pm.