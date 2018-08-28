Final push to vote Woodbridge in Great British High Street awards

Woodbridge's Thoroughfare needs support to win the Great British High Street Awards Picture: KATY SANDALLS Copyright 2009

Admirers of a picturesque Suffolk high street vying for the title of Britain’s best are being urged to back a final push for votes.

Members of the public can vote for thr Thoroughfare on social media Picture: RACHEL EDGE Members of the public can vote for thr Thoroughfare on social media Picture: RACHEL EDGE

As the deadline for this year’s Great British High Street awards approaches, business chiefs and town leaders want people to back Woodbridge’s Thoroughfare for the prestigious prize.

Judges visited the town last month shortly after it was nominated – and a street party was held to highlight the work of independent retailers and community groups.

However, 30% of the final result comes from public votes.

Woodbridge is up against tough competition – with 37 other high streets vying for the top spot.

Jules Button from the Woodbridge Emporium with her Woodbridge Blend tea at the Woodbridge street party Picture: KATY SANDALLS Jules Button from the Woodbridge Emporium with her Woodbridge Blend tea at the Woodbridge street party Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Business group Choose Woodbridge is leading the town’s bid to scoop the award. They hope supporters will be able to make a final push to ensure Woodbridge collects enough votes to be crowned the winner.

Chairman James Lightfoot said: “The Thoroughfare can win if people keep posting the two hashtags on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram up to November 1.”

Woodbridge Town Mayor David Mortimer was also keen to stress the importance of voting for the town.

“I was absolutely thrilled to hear that Woodbridge had been chosen as a finalist in the Great British High Street,”said Mr Mortimer.

“I urge everyone to keep voting by posting the hashtags #GBHSWoodbridge and #MyHighStreet on social media.

“Everyone can do their bit which will benefit the traders on the Thoroughfare immensely and, should we be victorious, be a fantastic accolade for the town.

“If you don’t have social media please ask your friends and family to help by using their own accounts on your behalf.

“Please, get those fingers and thumbs going.”

Last week Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey lent her support to the campaign, saying she was “thrilled” to see it recognised in this way.

To vote for Woodbridge in the Great British High Street log on to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and post using the two hashtags.

Likes, shares and re-tweets do not count towards the final total, but you can vote as many times as you like in a day.

Voting for the Great British High Street Awards will close on November 1.