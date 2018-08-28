Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The scariest house in Suffolk returns for Halloween night

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 October 2018

Lorrie has loved Halloween since he was a boy and really goes to town on the decorations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorrie has loved Halloween since he was a boy and really goes to town on the decorations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

For a fifth consecutive year a Halloween haunted house will welcome the people of Suffolk, all in the name of charity.

Lorrie next to one of his own spooky creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLorrie next to one of his own spooky creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorrie Thackeray will once again be turning his Woodbridge home into the scariest house in the county as he attempts to raise money for the Tiffers bus shelter.

The homeless shelter has a special place in Mr Thackeray’s heart as his brother David, a heroin user, was able to find a new life there.

Mr Thackeray said: “The shelter gave him a place to stay, got him clean and helped him get a job.

“He relapsed and sadly died two months ago, so this year is really raising for a very special cause.”

Lorrie decorates the entire house for Halloween Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLorrie decorates the entire house for Halloween Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The tragedy of his brother’s death has not stopped this Halloween enthusiast from doing what he has done for most of his life: create the ultimate haunted house to raise money for charity.

“I’ve been doing this sort of thing since I was about seven-years-old,” said Mr Thackeray.

“I started putting up cobwebs and trying to dress everything up when I was still living at my mum’s house.”

Mr Thackeray continued with his obsession which only grew as he got older.

Lorrie Thackeray has transformed his house for Halloween in aid of Tiffers The Bus Shelter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLorrie Thackeray has transformed his house for Halloween in aid of Tiffers The Bus Shelter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “When I did it for the first time I remember loads of people coming through.

“Some people asked me if I was charging and at the time I wasn’t, it was all free.

“They called it the ‘scariest house in Suffolk.’

“The next time I did it I thought that I would ask people to donate to charity if they want to.”

Hundreds of people come from far and wide to visit Lorrie Thackeray's Haunted House of Horrors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people come from far and wide to visit Lorrie Thackeray's Haunted House of Horrors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Last year Mr Thackeray raised hundreds of pounds for Save the Children and hopes that he can repeat the feat in what is now the fifth year of his famous haunted house.

He said: “Everyone comes from miles around - people will pull up their cars, just get out and come in to see this and then go.

“Everyone in the community will come out and see it. I even got people from as far away as Colchester and Felixstowe coming to see me.

“I’ve had dad leave their kids outside because they were too scared to come in.

Lorrie next to one of his own spooky creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLorrie next to one of his own spooky creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I think that we are all built to feel fear, when we do get scared we get a release of tadrenaline and it’s the rush of those chemicals that’s so good.

Mr Thackeray’s haunted house, at 54 Peterhouse Crescent, Woodbridge, will be open between 5.30pm and 9pm on Halloween night, Wednesday, October 31.

Opinion: If austerity is over will the Chancellor announce significant funding for Suffolk’s beleaguered police forces?

55 minutes ago David Ellesmere
Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere fears that the town is sufferingbeauce of cuts to policing budgets Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

I make no apology for returning to the subject of police cuts, writes Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere.

New online tool launched to make living donation process easier

56 minutes ago Michael Steward
Kate Bullion, from Lowestoft, donated a kidney to a stranger Picture: NHSBT

A new online tool has been launched for the first time in a bid make the process of living organ donation easier for those who want to save a stranger’s life.

‘It’s good to be listened to’ – Highways chief welcomes budget pothole fund

56 minutes ago Michael Steward
A pothole fund is expected to be announced by the chancellor in the budget Picture: PA

The county’s highways chief has welcomed an expected £420million in the budget for councils to fix potholes with the message “it’s good to be listened to”.

The scariest house in Suffolk returns for Halloween night

56 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Lorrie has loved Halloween since he was a boy and really goes to town on the decorations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

For a fifth consecutive year a Halloween haunted house will welcome the people of Suffolk, all in the name of charity.

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Yesterday, 22:30 Dominic Moffitt
Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are now treating an earlier blaze at a Bury St Edmunds secondary school as arson.

Task force to assess new ‘super surgeries’ GP plan in Ipswich

55 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Two Rivers Medical Centre in Ipswich is an exmaple of one of the primary care hubs being developed in town Picture: GREGG BROWN

A task force has been formed to assess the impact a series of new ‘super surgeries’ planned for Ipswich will have on GP provision.

Video: Brewery launches fundraising partnership with bulldog charity

Yesterday, 21:38 Michael Steward
Nethergate Brewery based in Long Melford link up with a bulldog rehoming charity with the aim of raising £10,000. Lana Alliston and her bulldog Kevin with Glen Painter from Nethergate brewery. Picture: Nick Butcher

More than 50 bulldogs descended on a Suffolk brewery at the weekend to celebrate a new charity partnership.

Most read

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Fire at County Upper School

Fire tackled close to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24