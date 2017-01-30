Woodbridge rotarians hear details of Sizewell C consultation

Left to right: Rotary Club of Woodbridge president Bertie Hirst, Tom McGarry, Matt Elliott and rotarian Ron Whitaker Archant

A branch of the rotary club was among the latest groups to hear about plans for a third nuclear power plant to be built on the Suffolk coast.

The Rotary Club of Woodbridge was visited by EDF Energy’s head of external affairs for Sizewell C, Tom McGarry, and site manager Matt Elliott.

The second stage of consultation for a new twin reactor near Leiston continues until February 3.

Rotarians heard about changes to the proposal since the first consultation stage, which ran from November 2012 to February 2013.

The talk included information about layout, accommodation for workers, rail links, sea transport, park-and-ride sites, lorry movement, and the proposed development of the A12 and B1122. Mr Elliott also provided details of construction, and environmental considerations for the main site.

More on the proposals can be found at sizewell.edfenergyconsultation.info.