Woodbridge’s New Horizons lunch club receives annual award for ‘outstanding contribution’

The Potter Cup is awarded to the New Horizons club by the mayor, Stephen Attwell (right), and his consort Una Mitchell (standing holding the trophy with Diana Luxmoore, who nominated the club for the award). Also seated are longest serving club member Linda Cadman (left) and club manager, Brenda Jackson. Archant

A club for older people has been presented with an award for its contribution to life in Woodbridge over the last year.

The Potter Cup, awarded annually by the town council, was presented to the New Horizons club – rescued by the community after Age UK Suffolk announced its closure due to funding losses in 2015.

Those present included the mayor and his consort; Diana Luxmoore, who nominated the club; longest serving member Linda Cadman and manager Brenda Jackson.

Committee chairman James Lightfoot praised all volunteers – from cooks and drivers, to those who organise activities like scrabble, flower arranging, exercise and bowling. He said supervised art sessions had been a constant while the club had to meet in a room at the library before moving to St Mary’s Church Centre. He thanked the club’s diligent treasurer and its manager Brenda Jackson, who he described as “a rock” during the club’s upheaval.