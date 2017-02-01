Woodfield Court care home gets ‘good’ report from watchdog

A Stowmarket care home has been labelled ‘good’ by inspectors, who praised its “experienced and caring staff”.

Woodfield Court, in Temple Road, which is run by Stowcare Limited, was visited by the Care Quality Commission last November and a report has now been published.

“Positive and caring relationships had been developed between the people and staff,” said the report.

“People were supported to make day-to-day decisions and were treated with dignity and respect at all times.

“People were given choices in their daily routines and their privacy and dignity was respected. People were supported and enabled to be as independent as possible in all aspects of their lives.”

The service was rated good in all categories apart from effectiveness, which requires improvement.

This was because staff were not getting a sufficient number of “planned and organised” annual appraisals.

At the time of the inspection, 27 people used the service, some of whom were living with dementia.