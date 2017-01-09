Woodhall Primary School, Sudbury, latest to join growing Samuel Ward Academy Trust as expansion continues

A headteacher has spoken of his delight after his Suffolk primary school became latest member of a growing and highly-rated academy trust.

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has become the latest school to join the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, which runs schools from across the west of the county.

Headteacher Matthew Fuller said there were huge positives in the move for both staff and the 430 pupils at the school, in Mayflower Way, and its on-site nursery.

Mr Fuller, who became headteacher in September, said: “Since joining Woodhall, I have been delighted by the support and goodwill the community has shown towards me and the school, and the hard work of all the staff and children.

“One of the things we have been impressed with by the Trust is how they understand we have our own identity.

“The parents I have spoken to seem excited about the prospect of us joining with the Trust and the support we will receive as a result.

“From the feedback we have had from parents, we have been reassured that they trust our judgement to make the right decision.”

The move means the Haverhill-based trust now has 15 schools under its banner across west Suffolk.

The school joins the recently opened Sybil Ward Academy in Bury St Edmunds among others and is part of the trust’s plans to grow to 20 schools by the end of 2017.

Howard Lay, chief executive of Samuel Ward Academy Trust, who will stand down as a full time chief executive later this year, said: “We are impressed with the ambition of Woodhall Primary School, its commitment to its local community and determination to achieve the very best for its pupils.

“The school believes in our principles and our philosophy of creating a family of interdependent schools and we are pleased to welcome them into the trust.”

The trust, which also recently brought Haverhill’s Castle Manor Academy and its associated primary schools into the fold, is focussing on the key towns of Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Sudbury.

Darren Woodward, director of primary education for Samuel Ward Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to have Woodhall joining the trust. From our early involvement with them, it is clear they share the same values as all our schools.”

Current schools in the Samuel Ward Academy Trust

Samuel Ward Academy - Haverhill

Churchill Special Free School – Haverhill

Thomas Gainsborough School – Great Cornard

Coupals Primary Academy – Haverhill

Westfield Primary Academy – Haverhill

Newmarket Academy

Glemsford Primary Academy

Sybil Andrews Academy – Bury St Edmunds

Wickhambrook Primary Academy

Laureate Community Academy – Newmarket

Castle Manor Academy – Haverhill

Burton End Primary Academy – Haverhill

Place Farm Primary Academy – Haverhill

Woodhall Community Primary School – Sudbury

Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy – Newmarket