Poppy project ‘takes off’ in Woolpit

Woolpit poppys (3)

More than 5,000 handmade poppies cascade down the side of Woolpit’s memorial hall thanks to the work of dozens of volunteers.

Woolpit poppys (2) Woolpit poppys (2)

Knitted and crocheted by 82 volunteers from the community, the colourful floral tribute to the end of World War I will be in place during November at Woolpit Memorial Institute.

One contributor, Molly Roberts, knitted an incredible 520 between January and October, Liz Jacklin produced 400 while Elizabeth Cockayne made 210. In total there are 5373 handmade creations of all shapes and sizes.

Organiser Margaret Cook, a parish councillor, said: “I had no idea if it would take off. I’m delighted that so many people have been inspired by it. It has been a great community effort.”

The netting that hold the poppies in place was donated by Woolpit Nurseries.

Woolpit poppys (1) Woolpit poppys (1)

The project marks the beginning of several events in the village all to mark the Armistice that was signed between the Allies and Germany in 1918.

