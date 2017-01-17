Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

A west Suffolk doctor has invited the Prime Minister Theresa May to spend a day at his surgery in a bid to highlight the pressures facing doctors.

The partners and practice manager of Woolpit Health Centre (L to R) Dr Sonny Aung, Dr Richard West MBE, Dr Ben Spriggs, Mrs Sallie Crouch, Dr Clare Davies, Dr Ben McCann, Dr Alastair McColl

Woolpit Health Centre partner Dr Ben Spriggs penned the open letter to Mrs May after reading her comments in the national media on Saturday in which he felt doctors had been scapegoated “one too many times.”

The 35-year-old challenged her to “come and see if you can deal with 32 patients at 10 minute intervals with everything from heart attacks to mental health problems” and to “come and see me snatch my lunch (if I’m lucky) at my desk whilst I deal with 50 blood results, 60 letters, 10-20 phone calls and train my junior doctors in my ‘three hour lunch break’ or between patients.”

In the letter Dr Spriggs detailed the challenges of having to balance multiple roles, the extent of paperwork which was impacting on patient care time and the burden of having to make the most of the limited budget GPs were being forced to work with.

“I think I was voicing the frustration that a lot of GPs felt on Saturday when she made her comments, basically scapegoating us for the current NHS crisis,” Dr Spriggs said. “I think we have been saying it for a while and junior doctors were very much trying to say it last year that it was a risk.”

In particular Dr Spriggs took exception to the suggestion that doctors had three-hour lunches and the amount of paperwork and preparation needed for things such as Care Quality Commission (CQC) visits, and the lack of funding available.

Figures collated by the Royal College of General Practioners in 2013 has estimated that GPs carry out 90% of patient contacts with just 9% of the NHS budget.

“It just generally needs a little bit of listening to the health professionals,” Dr Spriggs said.

“I think she probably does care but doesn’t understand – you have to listen to the professionals in that field. I think she needs to listen to the doctors more rather than the spin doctors.”

Since writing the letter, dozens of people have commented, with other health professionals in particular voicing their support for the thoughts expressed.

Dr Spriggs added: “The response overwhelmingly has been positive and the amount of fellow health professionals that have said that is how they feel is astonishing.”

A letter has also been written to MP Jo Churchill, with Dr Spriggs hoping the issue will be highlighted to health minister Jeremy Hunt and Theresa May – but says it is ultimately the patients who suffer the most. “At the end of the day we are here for the patients,” he said. “We want to do the best for them and a lot of stuff we take on the chin but sometimes the Government abuses that goodwill.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: “GPs work incredibly hard and we are investing in primary care precisely to relieve pressure on the frontline – with an extra £2.4billion of funding, 5,000 more doctors in general practice and 1,500 more pharmacists in surgeries by 2020.

“Evidence shows that extended GP access is helping to relieve pressure on other parts of the health service such as A&E, with 17million patients already benefitting from evening and weekend appointments.

“This Government is committed to improving access to GP services and by 2020 everyone will be able to access routine GP appointments at evenings and weekends.”