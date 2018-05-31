Marina ‘co-operated fully’ with authorities during suspected illegal immigrants incident

Woolverstone Marina on the River Orwell Picture: LISA-MARIE MAGOR (c) copyright citizenside.com

A Suffolk marina where suspected illegal immigrants are believed to have come ashore has said it co-operated fully with authorities.

Woolverstone Marina issued a statement following the incident which happened yesterday afternoon involving a boat in the River Orwell.

Several people were arrested after Border Force officials and Suffolk Constabulary responded to reports that people had come off the boat, which was then seized.

The statement from Woolverstone Marina states: “An incident occurred at Woolverstone Marina on August 21, 2018.

“The relevant authorities were alerted who responded quickly.

“The team at Woolverstone Marina cooperated fully with the authorities in managing the incident and will continue to do so in the course of their enquiries.”

Following the incident in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, a group of people were detained as part of a joint operation near the Cambridgeshire border. A lorry was stopped between Fordham and Newmarket and 14 people were arrested.