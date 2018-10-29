Partly Cloudy

Fountains tested as final touches put to new look Cornhill

29 October, 2018 - 07:56
Cornhill redevelopment is drawing to a close. Picture: Natalie Sadler

Cornhill redevelopment is drawing to a close. Picture: Natalie Sadler

Archant

The major redevelopment of the Cornhill is set to be completed this week and construction teams have been working throughout the weekend to put the final touches in place.

Hoardings remain in place around the site, which sits at the heart of Ipswich town centre, but later this week they will be removed to reveal the results of the £3.6m project to revamp the public space.

Workers turned on the newly installed fountains on on Friday and again on Saturday morning to test the water feature ahead of the unveiling.

Workers at the Cornhill in Ipswich still have slabs to lay and tools to clear away Picture: Natalie SadlerWorkers at the Cornhill in Ipswich still have slabs to lay and tools to clear away Picture: Natalie Sadler

The Ipswich Society have shared video of the fountain in action on their Facebook page.

A 16,000-litre water tank feeds the 18-spout water feature which will be the centrepiece for the new Cornhill.

A poppy sits on the front of the Town Hall as the Cornhill work nears completion - it will play host to the Remembrance events next weekend Picture: Natalie SadlerA poppy sits on the front of the Town Hall as the Cornhill work nears completion - it will play host to the Remembrance events next weekend Picture: Natalie Sadler

Workers have also been on site completing the new Pret a Manger which is opening in the former Grimwades store.

It is hoped the newly redesigned space will spur on further regeneration within the town centre,

The market has been temporarily relocated while the transformation takes place and it now looks set to remain in the new location, between Giles’ Circus and the Town Hall.

