Work planned to improve home of severely disabled Framlingham man following long-running complaint

18:31 10 January 2017

Ian Holt at his Framlingham home with Suffolk Coastal councillor Christopher Hudson

Archant

Housing chiefs are working to improve the home of a severely disabled Suffolk man who has been cooking on a “camp stove” during a long-running accommodation row.

Ian Holt claims he has been calling for essential improvements to his Flagship property in Pageant Place, Framlingham, for several years with no satisfactory outcome.

However, the social housing provider, together with Suffolk Coastal District Council (SCDC) and Suffolk County Council (SCC), now claims new works have been agreed.

The 50-year-old, who suffers from Friedreich’s ataxia, a degenerative neurological condition, which has left him wheelchair bound, has been complaining that the property has been left in an unsafe condition.

Although some works were carried out to his kitchen last year, Mr Holt said they had been condemned as dangerous, leaving him with only a gas camping stove to cook his meals.

Mr Holt, who has undergone 16 operations and has a titanium plate in his spine, also claims modifications to make his home more suitable for his disability have failed to take place.

“This has been going on for several years and I’ve been begging them for help,” he added. “They’ve ignored everything. They’ve not even dropped the height of the light switches.”

Mr Holt claims that because the initial works were poorly carried out, he has been asked to apply for a second disability facilities grant from SCDC, which he says is a waste of public money.

Christopher Hudson, who represents Framlingham at SCDC, said he was “disturbed” by Mr Holt’s allegations. “He is alleging that they‘ve done a pretty shoddy job of the work so far,” he added. “It’s dangerous in places and I’m concerned for him.”

In a joint statement. Flagship, SCDC and SCC said: “A number of organisations are continuing to work together with Mr Holt and his family to ensure the property accommodates his needs. A member of Flagship housing staff and an occupational therapist have now visited Mr Holt’s home to evaluate what is required to ensure the correct disabled adaptions are made.

“Once these adaptions have been completed, work can then commence on any other outstanding modifications. A date has also been agreed for works to be completed with regards to Mr Holt’s cooker.”

