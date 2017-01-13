Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Work to start on upgrading A12

15:14 13 January 2017

The A12 at Marks Tey.

The A12 at Marks Tey.

Archant

Consultations on improving the A12 in Essex are due to start later this month as part of a £1.1bn road upgrade across the region.

2 Comments

The 15-mile stretch of the road between Chelmsford and Marks Tey will see the road upgraded to become a three-lane highway.

Work on the ground is due to start in 2020 – but it is expected to take some time to complete.

Other work aimed at improving journeys for local drivers is the dualling of the A428 in Cambridgeshire between Caxton Gibbet and St Ives – creating a dual carriageway from this region to the M1 near Milton Keynes.

And there will be improvements to the A12 between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth improving links from the Suffolk resort to the A47 and the rest of the trunk road network.

The public consultation process for the A12 starts on January 23 – and the other projects will follow in March.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “The Government is making a record investment to improve our motorways and major ‘A’ roads across the country to get motorists to their destinations more quickly, easily and safely.

“These vital schemes in the East of England will not only help relieve congestion, they will also link people with jobs and businesses with customers, helping boost the region’s economy and improving lives.”

The A12 improvement will link between the three-lane section between Chelmsford and Hatfield Peverall to the three-lane section from the A120 junction for Stansted Airport to Colchester.

With other improvements already planned for south Essex, this should mean the A12 is three-lane road from the M25 to Colchester.

There are then likely to be increased calls for improvements to the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester – especially in the East Bergholt area.

The confirmation of the planning work for the A12 work comes just months are work started on the construction of a new section of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon which should improve journeys to the midlands and north.

The £1.1bn for East Anglia is part of a £15bn programme to improve roads nationally.

Highways England Chief Executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “These improvements are made possible by the Government’s £15 billion investment in our strategic roads.

“They are much needed by the half a million drivers who use them every day. Each scheme has been developed by working with local partners and through this consultation we are welcoming views on them.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in these roads – whether they drive on them, live near them or depend on them for trade – to get involved.”

Keywords: United Kingdom Cambridge

2 comments

  • Why does it take three years of consultation? I would have thought six months consultation, six months acquiring the necessary and an 'on the ground start' in twelve months should be the goal for this.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TREBOR60

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • "Work on the ground is due to start in 2020 – but it is expected to take some time to complete." This has to take the prize for the most stupid sentence ever. Or does Mr Ipswich really believe that some roads are improved in an instant?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Friday, January 13, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Youth club building revival a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Woodbridge

Yesterday, 19:45 Tom Potter
Caroline Page addresses a meeting to discuss the future of Woodbridge Youth Centre

Efforts to create a “legacy for future generations” were set in motion as groups gathered to plot the resurrection of a condemned community hub.

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Yesterday, 16:19 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

One of a pair of wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich last night has been found safe and well with help from a member of the public - although the other is still on the loose.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

Yesterday, 16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Heartbeat’s artwork brightens cardiac clinic rooms at Ipswich Hospital

Yesterday, 15:07 Andrew Hirst
Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk)

Art by members of a cardiac support group has been used to brighten a Suffolk hospital’s heart clinic.

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Yesterday, 14:37 Tom Potter & Lauren Everitt
Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

A man has died after a cliff collapsed on the Suffolk coast earlier this afternoon.

Supporters club from Germany travel to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues

Yesterday, 14:07 Adam Howlett
Düsseldorf Fortuna supporters are visiting Portman Road to cheer on the Blues today

Two coach loads of football fans from Düsseldorf in Germany have made the long trip to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues as they take on Blackburn today.

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

Yesterday, 14:07 Andrew Hirst
A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

A Suffolk doctor claims the county has a “huge problem” with obesity, which is reaching “epidemic proportions”.

Most read

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Framlingham mum in £16,000 baby milk fraud given suspended jail sentence by Ipswich judge

Ipswich Crown Court.

Gallery: Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Match report: Ipswich Town 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 – Another Tom Lawrence wonder goal seals entertaining victory

Ipswich players rush to celebrate with goalscorer Tom Lawrence. Photo: James Ager

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24