Work to start on upgrading A12

The A12 at Marks Tey. Archant

Consultations on improving the A12 in Essex are due to start later this month as part of a £1.1bn road upgrade across the region.

The 15-mile stretch of the road between Chelmsford and Marks Tey will see the road upgraded to become a three-lane highway.

Work on the ground is due to start in 2020 – but it is expected to take some time to complete.

Other work aimed at improving journeys for local drivers is the dualling of the A428 in Cambridgeshire between Caxton Gibbet and St Ives – creating a dual carriageway from this region to the M1 near Milton Keynes.

And there will be improvements to the A12 between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth improving links from the Suffolk resort to the A47 and the rest of the trunk road network.

The public consultation process for the A12 starts on January 23 – and the other projects will follow in March.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “The Government is making a record investment to improve our motorways and major ‘A’ roads across the country to get motorists to their destinations more quickly, easily and safely.

“These vital schemes in the East of England will not only help relieve congestion, they will also link people with jobs and businesses with customers, helping boost the region’s economy and improving lives.”

The A12 improvement will link between the three-lane section between Chelmsford and Hatfield Peverall to the three-lane section from the A120 junction for Stansted Airport to Colchester.

With other improvements already planned for south Essex, this should mean the A12 is three-lane road from the M25 to Colchester.

There are then likely to be increased calls for improvements to the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester – especially in the East Bergholt area.

The confirmation of the planning work for the A12 work comes just months are work started on the construction of a new section of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon which should improve journeys to the midlands and north.

The £1.1bn for East Anglia is part of a £15bn programme to improve roads nationally.

Highways England Chief Executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “These improvements are made possible by the Government’s £15 billion investment in our strategic roads.

“They are much needed by the half a million drivers who use them every day. Each scheme has been developed by working with local partners and through this consultation we are welcoming views on them.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in these roads – whether they drive on them, live near them or depend on them for trade – to get involved.”