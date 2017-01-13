Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

‘Worrying trend’ as farm debt payments climb

10:18 13 January 2017

Farms are becoming more indebted, a survey shows.

Farms are becoming more indebted, a survey shows.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Farmers used an average of 15% of their incomes last year to pay interest on debts, a new report reveals.

Comment
Rachel Lawrence of the Farm Business Survey.Rachel Lawrence of the Farm Business Survey.

The Farm Business Survey, compiled by a group of researchers from the Universities of Cambridge, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Nottingham, Reading, Askham Bryan and Duchy College, found that total debts per farm averaged £188,500, with 14% of farms forced to either increase their borrowings or sell assets to cover the interest payments.

For a further 7% of businesses, net interest payments totalled more than 50% of farm income.

However, one third of farms made no interest payments at all, or received interest on their deposits, and overall, the average level of farm debt rose by just 1.2%, or an average of £2,300 on the previous year.

Pig and poultry farms had the highest levels of debt, averaging £350,000 per business, closely followed by the dairy sector, where the average debt was £325,000 per farm.

The average cereals farm has liabilities of £204,200, while grazing beef and sheep farms had lower levels of borrowings averaging just £63,300 in Less Favoured Areas and £92,100 elsewhere in the country.

Rachel Lawrence from the University of Cambridge, said the key issue was whether farmers were able to meet the interest payments as the size of debt grows.

“It’s not necessarily the level of debt or size of the interest payments that’s important here, but the ability of a business to make the payments,” she said.

“This reflects a longer term trend, five years ago average net interest payments made up just 7% of farm income, increasing to take up 15% of the average farm income today.”

The increased debt was due to a combination of factors, she said. Farm incomes have declined, so interest payments are now taking up a larger chunk of income than before.

The impact has been greatest on mixed and lowland beef and sheep farms where payments averaged 20-21% of income. For dairy businesses this figure was 17% and for pig, poultry and cereals farms it was 14%.

“It’s a worrying trend as it can divert funds from other aspects of the business, making important business decisions and key changes more difficult”, said Ms Lawrence.

However, farms still have scope to borrow and invest. The average net worth of a farm is £1.75m, and the average gearing ratio is just 10%, reflecting the high value of assets that most farms own.

“The gearing ratio is a measure of the longer term financial viability of the farm and this low average figure suggests farm businesses are still able to meet their longer term investment needs,” said Ms Lawrence.

The survey measures liabilities as the total debt a farm holds including mortgages, long term loans, monies owed for hire purchases, leasing and overdrafts. Net interest payments as a proportion of farm business income is an indication of whether farms can afford to pay the interest on their debts.

Keywords: Cambridge Nottingham Newcastle

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

9 minutes ago Matt Stott
High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Warnings of life-threatening floods have been downgraded in Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

49 minutes ago Will Lodge and Matt Stott
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

The evacuation of Jaywick in Essex over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

50 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk after below-freezing conditions overnight, with more predicted this morning.

‘Worrying trend’ as farm debt payments climb

22 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Farms are becoming more indebted, a survey shows.

Farmers used an average of 15% of their incomes last year to pay interest on debts, a new report reveals.

Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

08:15 Matt Stott
Aldeburgh Primary School.

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

07:56 Matt Stott
No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Ipswich Building Society applies to convert former clothing store into new Woodbridge branch

09:22 Tom Potter
The current Ipswich Building Society branch in Woodbridge

A building society is hoping to move into a larger premises in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Flood warnings for Suffolk coast urge home owners and businesses to take ‘immediate action’

Flooding on the A12 in both directions at Blythburgh during a tidal surge and storm in 2013.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Marcus Stewart knows Ipswich Town have a ‘harder sell’ now than when he joined mid-season

Marcus Stewart celebrates during Ipswich Town's play-off final win against Barnsley in 2000. Photo: JAMIE NIBLOCK.

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24