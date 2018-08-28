Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How to walk a dog - new children’s book aims to teach children about responsible ownership

PUBLISHED: 16:09 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 19:49 21 October 2018

Worzel goes for a walk. Will you come, too? is available from Waterstones in Lowestoft as well as all good bookshops and online. Picture: Catherine Pickles

Worzel goes for a walk. Will you come, too? is available from Waterstones in Lowestoft as well as all good bookshops and online. Picture: Catherine Pickles

Archant

A new children’s book released by a Southwold author aims to help young people learn how to walk a dog safely.

Cath Pickles with Worzel. Picture: NICK BUTCHERCath Pickles with Worzel. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Worzel Wooface has become famous across the country for ‘writing’ his own humourous diaries on his daily life as a hound, which have been published by leading animal book producer Hubble and Hattie.

But author Cath Pickles has since expanded Worzel’s reach to include educational books for youngsters, so they learn vital tips on how to interact with dogs that may not pick up elsewhere.

Her first children’s book, Worzel Says Hello, Will You Be My Friend?, is even used in schools to teach children and has been nominated as a finalist in the East Anglian Book Awards.

“Taking a dog for a walk might seem the simplest thing to do in the world but it’s actually not,” said Mrs Pickles, who lives with Worzel near Southwold.

Worzel goes for a walk. Will you come, too? is available from Waterstones in Lowestoft as well as all good bookshops and online. Picture: Catherine Pickles Worzel goes for a walk. Will you come, too? is available from Waterstones in Lowestoft as well as all good bookshops and online. Picture: Catherine Pickles

“The first book was about teaching children to greet dogs in a safe and gentle way.

“This one came about through a number of conversations I had with friends that it’s not just a question of going out for a walk with a dog - there are a whole number of other things you have to consider.

“For example, not all other dogs want to be greeted by a mad, crazy dog. It is about building up to them.

“I hope it will be a great book for children and carry on the idea of how to be a responsible dog owner and breed the next generation of dog lovers.

Worzel the lurcher on Southwold beach. Picture: Cath Pickles.Worzel the lurcher on Southwold beach. Picture: Cath Pickles.

“Hopefully it will help them understand that when they meet a new dog, they have to start building a relationship with that dog.

“It helps keep children safe and it helps keeps dogs safe as well.

The drawings, by illustrator and designer Chantal Bourgonje, have been checked by several animal behavioural experts to ensure young people will be able to relate them to real life.

Geelong Obedience Dog Club called the first book “a dictionary of dog speak”.

The book, which is set in Southwold and contains many of the Suffolk coastal town’s landmarks, is already available in bookstores and online sellers.

An official book launch will take place at Southwold Library at 1pm tomorrow.

About Worzel

Worzel was rescued by re-homing charity Hounds First Sighthound Rescue when he was 10 weeks old after being beaten and abused.

He was adopted by the charity’s founder but, as a result the abuse he had suffered beforehand, was incredibly anxious and struggled being around children.

He was re-homed again by the Pickles family and started ‘writing’ a regular blog in his own paw as a way of keeping his previous owners up-to-date on how he was getting on.

However his musings and very unique vocabulary soon captured the public’s imagination, gathering a strong online following.

His tales later landed a book deal with publisher Hubble and Hattie.

Mrs Pickles said of the children’s books: “I always wanted to write a book that was going to be suitable for children.

“However, Worzel’s language was never going to work for children.

“It took me a long time to work out how to write something for children which kept it recognisable as Worzel.”

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24