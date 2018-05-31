X-ray department reopened at Thetford Healthy Living Centre

Nigel Beeton, imaging services manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

An X-ray department has been reinstated to a health centre in Thetford after the service closed last year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The X-ray department at the Thetford Healthy Living Centre reopened on July 30 and is now being managed by the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The service closed in September 2017 and the NHS South Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, which commissions the service, approached the west Suffolk trust with a view to it becoming the provider.

Working closely with local GPs, the X-ray department provides basic x-rays such as chest, neck, spine, hands and feet.

The results are sent to consultant radiologists based at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, who review the patient’s images and advise on the next steps of care.

Nigel Beeton, imaging services manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m really glad we’ve been able to help reinstate this service for the people of Thetford and the surrounding communities.

“Due to the size of our trust we are able to rotate radiographers out from the main West Suffolk Hospital site when necessary, offering a robust, reliable service for the local community.

“We’re committed to working closely with our community services and having an X-ray department in Thetford will really benefit patients, as some will be able to avoid making a trip to hospital at all, saving them both time and money, and making their care that bit closer to home.”

Tim Shayes, head of transformation at South Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to reinstate this service and demonstrate our commitment as a CCG to developing local services for the people of Thetford and the surrounding area.”