YEAH!, Terrence Higgins Trust, East of England Ambulance Service and Turning Point to attend event in Leiston offering youngsters advice on health, wellbeing, sexual identity, drugs and alcohol

Imran Qureshi, Leiston GP and chairman of the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group. Picture: WARREN PAGE PAGEPIX LTD 07976 935738

Young people in east Suffolk are being invited to learn about leading “healthy, fulfilling and happy lives”.

Experts will attend an event offering advice on physical and mental wellbeing, sexual health and identity, self-esteem, as well as dealing with drug and alcohol issues and careers guidance.

Organised by YEAH!, the Youth Engagement and Health Group of the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, the event is aimed at youngsters aged 11-14 and takes place at Leiston Community Centre on Thursday, February 16.

Imran Qureshi, a GP in Leiston and chairman of the CCG’s clinical executive, said: “Our young people are the future and by offering the right advice and support early on we can help them live healthy, fulfilling and happy lives. The atmosphere on the day will be relaxed and non-judgmental. We hope that young people will find this event an easy way to access the information they need to improve their lives as well as help shape future healthcare.”

Organisations attending include: YEAH!, Terrence Higgins Trust, East of England Ambulance Service, Turning Point and The Self Esteem Team

It runs from 9.30am-3.30pm and has been made possible through a funding bid to the East Suffolk Youth Priorities Action Group.