Yellow line fine changes will hit motorists’ pockets across Suffolk

15:57 06 February 2017

Drivers across Suffolk are facing the prospect of a parking crackdown – and more charges in future – as police prepare to hand over responsibility for fining motorists for breaking the rules.

But the yellow line changeover comes at a cost – with experts warning councils there could be a £1.7million annual shortfall to run the operation.

While they would not be allowed to increase the fines, the local authorities could find other ways to make money from motorists – introducing on-street parking meters in prime locations, residents’ parking zones and new off-street car parks.

At present, parking enforcement is not a priority for the police and community leaders have spoken of their dissatisfaction with the situation – claiming there is a “parking free-for-all” in some towns.

A report to Suffolk Coastal council’s cabinet said Suffolk Constabulary has no funding for parking enforcement and activity is “seriously limited”.

Council leader Ray Herring said: “The impact of this lack of enforcement is seen in communities across the district, with mounting discontent over ‘unpoliced’ illegal parking – in particular at pinch points around schools.

“There are significant safety issues associated with this, and under current arrangements district councils are powerless to enforce a solution.”

All district councils – except Ipswich, where the borough already handles enforcement – are being asked to take on new parking powers. Unlike the police, the councils would be allowed to keep the cash from fines.

However, consultants Mouchel say setting up the new operation for East Suffolk and West Suffolk could cost £1.46m and £1.7m a year to run.

Mr Herring said the aim of the change would be for the councils to break even – they have been told “in no uncertain terms” they cannot do this by increasing fines as motorists must not been seen as “cash cows”.

While it is expected extra funds will come in from off-street car parking as people avoid parking on yellow lines – perhaps an extra £56,000 a year in Suffolk Coastal and Waveney – other ideas will be needed to address the shortfall.

Mr Herring said resident and business parking spaces could be introduced which could be controlled by permits, which could be charged.

  • Do IBC even bother? Look at the utter mess that is Princes St since that was finished. Cars now parked up both sides clogging it up. What a waste of money that was.

    McLean

    Monday, February 6, 2017

  • Please can someone explain why it is going to cost £1.46m to set this up and £1.7m a year to run?

    TREBOR60

    Monday, February 6, 2017

  • Why is it the councils never have enough money always pleading poverty have these parking warden got to have secretaries and tea boys and brooms to lean on. Last I checked they could pay minimum wage oh no sorry council living wage and get a van for each one for under 45k a year how many of these muppets to they want 1.7m a year get real.plus vans probably aren't going to be replaced every year total joke.

    jimboc88

    Monday, February 6, 2017

  • It won't hit your pocket hard if you park legally.

    Mr DJ

    Monday, February 6, 2017

