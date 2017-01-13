Yellow warning of ice in Suffolk after snow sweeps across region

Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning. Archant

More snow is forecast to fall in northern parts of Suffolk tonight and Saturday morning after wintry weather swept across the county.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of ice for Suffolk and Norfolk, starting at 4pm today and ending at midday on Saturday.

Motorists faced tricky conditions during the rush hour this morning after a night of below-freezing temperatures was followed by flurries of snow and rain. It comes amid a number of severe flood warnings in Suffolk.

There were periods of snow, heavy at times, between 8.30am and midday in Ipswich. Western and eastern parts of the county were also covered by the white stuff, which settled at times.

The sun has appeared this afternoon and temperatures are expected to reach up to 3C (37.4F) before plummeting again this evening.

Snow falling in Thorndon, near eye. Picture: Sarah Chambers Snow falling in Thorndon, near eye. Picture: Sarah Chambers

Speaking earlier, James Wilby, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “There could be 2cm or 3cm in places locally, but some places may get away with just 1cm. It will be a variety across Suffolk, causing tricky conditions for drivers, but I assume most areas have been salted.

“Overnight temperatures fell to -2C (28.4F) and -3C (26.6F). It is currently 1C (33.8F) in the west of Suffolk and 0C (32F) in central and eastern areas.

“After midday and into the afternoon, there will be dry conditions. Temperatures this afternoon should be 2C (35.6F) or 3C (37.4F), so it is not going to climb much from what it is now. The snow should partially melt, but not if it is in the shade.”

He said there might “be one or two” snow showers in the north-east corner of Suffolk tonight and tomorrow morning, such as Beccles and Bungay.

He predicted overnight temperatures of -2 or -3C, but said that if there is still snow on the ground, them temperatures could be -4C (24.8F) or -5C (23F).

He also said wind speeds today could reach 15-20mph inland and 25-30mph along the coast.

“There will be quite blustery conditions on the exposed east coast,” he said.

“The concern is a tidal surge combined with a high tide and strong winds. It could cause tricky conditions.”

E Anglia Today: An icy start, soon clouding over with an area of sleet or snow spreading south, brighter and drier later. A max of 3C pic.twitter.com/0126chZ3w6 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 13, 2017

The Met Office said: “Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, especially where showers of sleet, snow and hail occur.

“This may lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times.”

Snow falls in Rattlesden at 8am this morning. Picture: Pamela Bidwell Snow falls in Rattlesden at 8am this morning. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

A Met Office forecaster added: “A cold north to north-westerly airstream will maintain the risk of wintry showers through Friday night and Saturday morning.

“However, amounts of snow are likely to be very variable with some places remaining dry altogether.”

Rod Dennis, of the RAC, has previously said drivers should be prepared for “tricky driving conditions and significantly extended journey times”.

He urged motorists to plan their trips carefully and “consider rearranging any non-essential journeys in the parts of the country most likely to be affected by the bad weather”, as well as checking tyre tread and pressure, windscreen wipers and screenwash levels.

Police are also urging motorists to take extra care on the roads. Drivers should allow extra time for journeys, drive at a sensible speed, leave appropriate distances between yourself and other road users and accept that journeys will take longer.

Inspector David Giles, of the Serious Collision and Investigation Team, said: “Remember it’s illegal to drive with obscured vision so take time to let any condensation and frost clear from your windscreen, lights and mirrors before setting off on a journey.

“Particularly in icy or snow conditions, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering movements and check your tyres before setting out as tyres that do not have the right tread depth or pressure are more likely to lose grip.”

Keep safe on the roads by following this advice:

Snow settling in Stowmarket. Picture: Matt Reason Snow settling in Stowmarket. Picture: Matt Reason

- Make sure all your car lights are working and you have no failed bulbs.

- Ensure that dirt is cleared away from light fixtures.

Morning #Elmswell #Suffolk no snow but beware it's absolutely freezing❄️ strong breeze feeling minus degrees and cars are frozen solid ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/zKHRkB1LhT — Laurence (@laurencefrankl3) January 13, 2017

- Keep windscreen washer fluid topped up as windscreens quickly become dirty from traffic spray and salt from the roads.

- Make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey. Keep the fuel tank topped up.

- Take a mobile telephone with you and make sure it is fully charged. Carry a mobile charger in the car.

Heavy now showers in Bury St Edmunds. Heavy now showers in Bury St Edmunds.