Young cyclist asks woman for sex in Caudwell Hall Road, Ipswich, before grabbing her breasts

Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, Archant

A young man on a pushbike is reported to have approached a woman in Ipswich and asked for sex before grabbing her bottom and breasts.

The alleged sexual assault is alleged to have happened in Cauldwell Hall Road road just before 1am yesterday, Sunday.

Police said the offender had his face covered with a scarf and was wearing a baseball cap when it happened.

He cycles off on a red and white push bike after grabbing the woman, who is in her late 20s.

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone matching this description in the area at the time stated, or who may have information to assist the investigation,” a police spokesman added.

Caudlwell Hall Road runs between Foxhall Road and Spring road in the east os Ipswich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the reference number 37/13533/17.