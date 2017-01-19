Young girl suffers injuries after car crashes into apartments at Barrack Corner near Ipswich town centre

A seven-year-old girl is in hospital after a car crashed into the side of a building in the centre of Ipswich today.

It happened at the northern end of Portman Road at its junction with London Road adjacent to Norwich Road, outside the Ipswich International Church. The building, at what is known as Barrack Corner, is a block of apartments.

Suffolk Constabulary and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the crash around 3.30pm.

A young girl, who was in the car at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital by ambulance but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Witnesses said paramedics carried the girl to the ambulance by stretcher.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said it treated one patient, a seven-year-old child.

It is not known at this stage how many other people were in the car, a red Ford, or what their conditions are.

At least four police vehicles attended the incident.