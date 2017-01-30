Young woman knocked unconscious after falling down stairs in Bury St Edmunds

Paramedics treated a woman believed to be in her 20s for a head injury today after she fell down a flight of stairs in Bury St Edmunds.

She was knocked unconscious as a result of the fall and required emergency medical treatment.

The fall happened in a property in Mildenhall Road on the northern side of the town.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 7.38am today, Monday January 30, to reports a woman had fallen down the stairs.

The service sent a rapid response vehicle and one ambulance crew to the scene.

Emergency services arrived at the property within four minutes to treat the woman, believed to be in her 20s, for a head injury.

She was also suffering from back pain, an ambulance spokesman said.

The woman has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment, and she is believed to be in a stable condition.