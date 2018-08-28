Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The new 26-30 Railcard - All you need to know

PUBLISHED: 07:30 31 October 2018

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich Station. Where can you travel with a new 26-30 Railcard? Picture: NEIL PERRY

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich Station. Where can you travel with a new 26-30 Railcard? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

The new 26-30 Railcard could save festival-goers money on train fares to Chelmsford’s RiZe Festival or a night out in Norwich.

Passengers in East Anglia were the first to try out the new Railcard, which was piloted by the Greater Anglia network from December 2017.

The trial was then extended nationally in March, and now rail bosses have announced the new cards will go on sale “before the end of the year”, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

How will you be able to get a 26-30 Railcard?

This is the first digital-only Railcard, meaning you don’t have to wait for a physical card to be delivered in the post, but can download it to a smartphone - and there’s also no danger of losing it!

Once it is launched, the new card will be available to buy online. You will be able to use it right away, and if you change or lose your phone it will be possible to transfer the ticket to a new device.

How much does the new card cost, and what can you save?

The price is £30 a year, and you can save a third on most off-peak rail fares across the country. You will also be able to get discounts on some peak fares.

Where can you travel with the discounts?

The new card will be nationwide, so you can use it anywhere across the country.

You can make big savings on travelling to London, perhaps for a shopping spree at Westfield Stratford City, to see a show, try the big city’s nightclubs or spend a weekend away.

For instance, if you buy an Off-Peak Return ticket from Ipswich to London, returning within one month, it would usually cost £42.20. Once you add a railcard, though, the price would come down to £27.85.

For an Off-Peak Return from Colchester to London, again returning within one month, the normal price would be £33.50, but using a 26-30 Railcard would bring this down to £22.10.

There’s also plenty of scope to take advantage of discounts within East Anglia, from a night out in Norwich to a trip to the beach in Frinton.

If you’re a music fan, are you thinking of going to next year’s RiZE Festival (the replacement for V)? It is taking place on August 17-18 at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, highlighted by Liam Gallagher and the Sterophonics.

On current prices, travelling from Ipswich to Chelmsford on an Off-Peak Return ticket, returning within one month, would cost £23.10. With a Railcard, the price would come down to £15.25. However, there is due to be another round of rail fare increases in January, so the actual prices will be slightly higher.

When can’t you use the card?

Rail fares are notoriously complicated, and the rules on using railcards are no exception!

One exclusion to be aware of is that there is a minimum fare of £12 on journeys made between 4.30am and 10am from Monday to Friday. This means if you are making a journey which costs under £12 you can’t get the saving, and also the saving can’t bring your fare below £12. However, this doesn’t apply at the weekend or on Bank Holidays.

Railcard discounts also don’t apply to first-class and season tickets, travel on Eurostar and some other types of journey. Also, be aware that other promotional offers are likely to be cheaper for some journeys.

If you’re not sure whether to use the railcard, you can always look at the price for a specific journey with and without the railcard on the Greater Anglia website, and compare any other discounts.

Topic Tags:

Police still searching for missing 45-year-old woman

18 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A woman from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds, has been missing since Monday, October 29.

The new 26-30 Railcard - All you need to know

24 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich Station. Where can you travel with a new 26-30 Railcard? Picture: NEIL PERRY

The new 26-30 Railcard could save festival-goers money on train fares to Chelmsford’s RiZe Festival or a night out in Norwich.

Delays expected as police escort abnormal load across A12 and A14

49 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The load will be escorted by Suffolk Constabulary from Ferry Road, Bawdsey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists should expect delays today as police escort an abnormal load through Suffolk to the Essex border.

Missing boy returns home

06:34 Dominic Moffitt
Brian Smith has returned home after he went missing and was last seen in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A missing 12-year-old boy from Ipswich has returned home, safe and well.

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

Questions have been raised over house building in Mid Suffolk, as a drive to build more homes in the district is being planned.

Video: Watch: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

Yesterday, 21:32 Sophie Barnett
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A landlady and self-confessed dog lover has joked that “the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people” at her Grundisburgh pub.

Essex beach to host Remembrance Day event

Yesterday, 21:13 Will Jefford
The images will be made by disturbing sand in areas to make dark patterns. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYE

An Essex beach is to play host to an emotional Remembrance Day event which will see the image of a soldier etched into the sand before being washed away by the sea as the tide comes in.

Most read

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24