Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Yoxford, Nacton, Bawdsey and Newmarket all feature some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk in February

15:50 07 February 2017

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

© chris rawlings 2016

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live – and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county’s top homes.

Comment
Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

From town houses to country pads Suffolk has plenty to offer if you’re looking for a house at the luxury end of the market.

But even if you’re not searching, you can take a look at some of the most expensive properties on offer at the moment below – just for fun.

The most expensive home currently on the market in Suffolk is Bawdsey Manor on the Suffolk coast.

Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

The manor and its grounds were formerly used by the Alexanders College international school, which closed last year.

It is currently for sale with a guide price of £5million and is being marketed by agents Knight Frank.

The manor itself is Grade II-listed, while there are additional buildings and cottages around the grounds which have been used for a mixture of educational and accommodation purposes.

Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

Also Grade II-listed are the manor’s formal gardens, the Victorian-design clock tower complex and a two storey cottage with adjoining buildings, including a gymnasium.

The deadline for bid dates on Bawdsey Manor is February 15 at noon.

In Cowlinge near Newmarket there is a six-bedroom house, Bloomfields, for sale along with a number of other features for £4.95m.

Bawdsey Manor. Images: Knight FrankBawdsey Manor. Images: Knight Frank

It is described by agents Strutt and Parker as “an exceptional residential equestrian property”.

As well as the large farmhouse the sale includes a swimming pool, tennis court, four cottages and two flats.

All-in-all there is around 113 acres of land with the property, including gallops and training grounds.

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, SuffolkBloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

In Yoxford Grove Park is on the market with a guide price of £3.75m.

The Georgian mansion, approached by a long gravel drive, is set in secluded parkland and is also Grade II-listed.

Arranged over three floors, including a self-contained ground floor wing, there are nine bedrooms, some en-suite, and reception rooms.

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, SuffolkBloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

If nine bedrooms isn’t enough for you, perhaps the 11 in Mesnil Warren in Newmarket would be a better bet.

The property has nearly 2.5 acres of grounds include in the sale, along with a floodlit tennis court and a self-contained flat.

Mesnil Warren backs onto two gallops, Heath and Warren Hill, and dates from the latter part of the 19th century.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

Features of the house include open fireplaces, a panelled ceiling in the drawing room and a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room.

It’s on the market with a £2.65m guide price.

In Ashbocking, north of Ipswich, you can find Ashbocking House, a Georgian home with Victorian additions renovated in 1994.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

The country house, on the market for offers in excess of £2m, is placed at the end of a lane overlooking gardens and has features including panelled doors, full height sash windows and four open fireplaces.

There are seven bedrooms in all along with an annexe studio, stabling and paddocks, an outdoor heated swimming pool and a tennis court.

Popples Farmhouse, on the market with a £1.895m guide price, is a late medieval, Grade II*-listed farmhouse in Brettenham.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

Besides the house itself there is a guest cottage, barns and outbuildings, an outdoor pool with pavilion and equestrian facilities.

Inside there are seven bedrooms and features such as exposed timbers, fireplaces and high ceilings.

In Monks Eleigh you can find the £1.85m Hays Farm, set in about 20 acres of land with a tennis court, barn and paddocks.

The house boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and also has solar panels.

Outside there is a pool and double garage with a playroom above it.

Orchard Meadow House in Broke Hall Park is situated in Nacton near Ipswich and is a modern house close to the River Orwell.

On the market for £1.75m it has six bedrooms (some en suite), two kitchens, a home cinema room and mature gardens in around 1.3 acres of land.

Originally built in the 1980s and renovated recently the house includes open fireplaces, full height windows and exposed beams. The property also has the right to lay a deep water mooring in the Pin Mill stretch of the Orwell.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: RAF jets escort aircraft to Stansted airport due to ‘disruptive passenger’ on board

22 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The main terminal building at Stansted Airport.

RAF Typhoon jets have intercepted and escorted an airplane to Stansted airport in Essex due to a ‘disruptive passenger’.

Do you recognise poor Charlie? He was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

38 minutes ago Lauren Everitt
Charlie, the Jack Russell crossbreed, was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

An elderly dog suffering so severely from a large tumour had to be put to sleep after he was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

47 minutes ago Tom Potter
Derelect Woodbridge police station

Developers have won permission to convert an empty Suffolk police station into new homes at the third time of asking.

Gallery: See inside some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk in February

49 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

Suffolk is a beautiful place to live – and this reflects on some of the prices attached to the county’s top homes.

Suffolk and Essex to see a ‘cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain’

53 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
After a gloomy start, forecasters say the region could see brighter skies.A rain shower descends upon Aldeburgh beach.

Much of Suffolk and Essex will be waking up to a dull and dreary morning today - though forecasters are predicting improvements later in the day.

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

13:54 Matt Reason and Chris Shimwell
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

The woman who died following a crash near Bardwell has been named as 32-year-old Katie Bent who lived in the village.

Essex taxi controller who stole £86,000 in fares is jailed

13:25 Will Lodge
Chelmsford Crown Court

A taxi firm worker who pocketed more than £86,000 in fares has been jailed for a year.

Most read

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Councillors urged to ‘put communities first’ and vote down library budget cuts

Woodbridge Library

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24