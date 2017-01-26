Zoltan Domotor identified as cyclist who died in Newmarket crash on Monday

Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue. Mark Westley Photography

Police have formally identified Zoltan Domotor as the 34-year-old cyclist who died in a collision with a BMW in Newmarket on Monday (January 23).

The 22-year-old BMW 525 driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released on Tuesday on bail until Wednesday, April 5, pending further enquiries.

The crash was in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue at 6.35am.

Mr Domotor, of Aureole Walk, Newmarket, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen either the car, a grey BMW 525, or the cyclist prior to it.

Calls should be made to the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting CAD 36 of January 24.

The Suffolk county councillor who represents the area, David Hudson, said on Monday: “It’s very sad news and it’s a very sad loss of a young life,”