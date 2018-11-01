Video

Drone footage reveals birds-eye view of Winerack

Work to complete the Winerack development in Ipswich is proceeding well, as seen in this drone image commissioned by contractors RG Carter. Picture: RG CARTER Archant

Striking new images of the Ipswich Winerack from above reveal the sheer scale of its rejuvenation eight months into a major re-development project.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work to complete the Winerack development in Ipswich is proceeding well, as seen in this drone image commissioned by contractors RG Carter. Picture: RG CARTER Work to complete the Winerack development in Ipswich is proceeding well, as seen in this drone image commissioned by contractors RG Carter. Picture: RG CARTER

Drone photographs of the building – one of the most prominent landmarks on the town’s skyline – have emerged and show the extent of its transformation into contemporary apartments.

Work to regenerate the site began in 2018.

And now bosses say the public will catch their first glimpse of the building in early 2019.

“The public will see the first peek of the building when the scaffolding begins to come down in early 2019,” said James Wilson, director and general manager of building contractors R G Carter.

The Winerack in summer 2018 Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018 The Winerack in summer 2018 Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018

What is the Winerack and why is it called that?

The site was left as a skeleton after original developers City Living fell into administration at the height of the recession.

It was called the Winerack for its striking appearance. The empty shell can be seen for miles around.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere, New Anglia LEP chief executive Chris Starkie, developer John Howard developer and Projects Homes England general manager for infrastructure and complex Gareth Blacker at a tour of Ipswich Winerack Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018 Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere, New Anglia LEP chief executive Chris Starkie, developer John Howard developer and Projects Homes England general manager for infrastructure and complex Gareth Blacker at a tour of Ipswich Winerack Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018

The Winerack – which will retain its name after the description became so popular around Ipswich – is being completed for property developer John Howard.

He has battled for years to get a deal allowing work to start.

When complete, it will be the tallest residential building in Ipswich, at 22 storeys high.

The development will include 149 flats and 5,000 square feet of business space – providing around 56 jobs.

View from the Winerack site Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018 View from the Winerack site Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018

“The contemporary, craft apartments will have stunning views across the River Orwell,” Mr Wilson added.

How are builders getting on?

Over the next few weeks, structural framework of timbers is being completed on two of the main blocks.

Roofing is also taking shape to make the building watertight, and work has also begun on the car stacker parking system.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said: “I pass the Winerack most days and you can see the site is a huge hive of activity.

“Work is clearly progressing well and I am looking forward to the time when the flats will be available to purchase.

“The Winerack is something that can be seen from several roads in and around Ipswich and it will be nice to display to everyone yet another sign that Ipswich is on the up.”