Take a look inside this gorgeous £1.35m sea-view property

PUBLISHED: 12:03 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 22 August 2018

Property of the week - Sea scape Cliff Road Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Archant

A three floor home which looks out onto Felixstowe beach is currently on the market - watch our video tour of the residence.

This four-bedroom detached property is located on Cliff Road in Felixstowe and is called SeaScape.

SeaScape is very modern and has two gorgeous balconies where you can enjoy sea views.

The stunning home is fitted with a lift to take you to all three floors and an oak handcrafted staircase.

It has a great location in Old Felixstowe and is a short distance from Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club and Sailing Club.

Features include a great open-plan kitchen/family room, a first floor sitting room with panoramic sea views and balconies to both the first and second floors, two Jack and Jill en-suites, a contemporary bathroom, and under floor heating on all three floors.

The kitchen/family room is a big room with windows to the side and rear, it features two sets of large bi-fold doors which opens the back of the house.

In the kitchen their is a sink which has a mixer tap featuring hot and cold drinking water, integrated appliances including a combination oven with large plate warming drawer below, a freezer and a dishwasher, a large central island, plus space for an American fridge/freezer with water supply and a range-style cooker.

The sitting room has a picture window to the front, two windows to the side overlooking the sea, and patio doors to the front leading to a balcony.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor which have built-in wardrobes and both have a door to an en-suite which has a tiled shower, basin with drawer below, WC, fully tiled walls and floor and a heated towel rail.

To the front is a master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a large window with great views. The dressing room has oak flooring and access to the loft and adjacent is an en-suite with shower, basin with drawer below, and WC. The two remaining rooms are located on the second floor.

The property has a cobblestone driveway which provides parking and a turning space for many vehicles, it is enclosed by a decorative wall with raised border shrubs.

This leads to an integral double garage with electric roll-up door which houses the boiler and water tank plus water softener.

The rear garden measures approximately 85 ft. in length and has a large Indian sandstone patio leading to the lawn which is enclosed by fencing.

Don't miss: Watch video of gorgeous Ipswich cottage with stunning garden

EADT writer David Vincent has more than 40 years experience in Suffolk. He has explored the highways and byeways of East Anglia, meeting homeowners, developers and estate agents from Bury St Edmunds to Aldeburgh and Colchester to Diss.

