See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach

PUBLISHED: 09:07 31 October 2018

This wonderful Victorian home built in Dunwich by the family who owned the village and comes with its own beach is for sale for £1.325 million.

Greyfriars, named after the Franciscan priory in the village, was built at the turn of the century with many original features and not only has 12 acres of gardens, woods and meadows but it also has a beach.

Inside you have a hallway, off which are two large receptions with bay windows and working fireplaces. There is a kitchen/dining room with an AGA, five double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, you have 12 acres of woodland and a path leads down to the beach which you own, but which is not private.

Originally this property was part of the large Greyfriars estate in Dunwich owned by the Barne family who were landowners who had owned most of Dunwich since the early 1700s. The Barne family owned the village for around 150 years, accounting for the consistency of architectural style found there, and were regarded as progressive and benevolent landlords. The estate was finally sold off and broken up in 1947.

Greyfriars was requisitioned in both world wars by the Ministry of Defence – and interestingly a brick tower in the woods was used for training by the troops. There are many mature trees and shrubs in the grounds with a selection of trees that include yew, holly, oak, and chestnut; with bluebells and snowdrops in abundance in spring.

For more information contact the agents Musker McIntyre on 01508 521110 or at www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

