Could this 14-bedroom property be your dream home?

PUBLISHED: 08:22 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:22 22 October 2018

Property of the Week - Tattingstone, Ipswich Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Watch our video tour of The Old Rectory, a £1.35m home set on 1.6 acres of land for sale in Tattingstone.

The Old Rectory is a Listed Grade II building thought to have been built in 1790 and extended in 1841. The building retains much of its original character and boasts 14 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The home is rich in history with it originally being the rectory to the Parish and holding Sunday school. In the late 1970s it was converted to a residential care home, and more recently, a self-catering weekend country retreat for large families.

The accommodation stretches over two floors and is 7,000 sq ft - it is full of potential and could easily be converted back to a family home.

On top of the 14 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms there is also a play area, a family room, a drawing room, a sitting room, a dining room and a large kitchen.

The outside of the home has various gardens. The main entrance is via a shingle driveway which leads up to the front of the house. This driveway then sweeps round to the rear of the property and links with the rear entrance.

There is a good amount of parking and the front garden is laid with lawn and variety of mature trees.

The main garden can be found to the west of the house and has established shrub beds, numerous mature specimen trees and lawn.

There is also a south west facing patio enclosed by shrubs, creating an ideal BBQ area which in turn leads onto expansive lawned gardens.

