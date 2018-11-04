Video

Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT Archant

Watch our video tour of a four bedroom detached home close to Purdis Heath Golf Club which is currently for sale.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The residence, which is called Acorns, is set in grounds approaching a quarter of an acre.

It’s popular residential location, double garage and gorgeous decoration throughout makes this a dream property for anyone.

Two rooms in the property have been fitted by Orwells Furniture these are the kitchen and the master bedroom.

The balcony looking out onto the back garden Picture: FENN WRIGHT The balcony looking out onto the back garden Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The kitchen was extensively refurbished with a luxury fitted design aswell as a utility room and matching cabinets. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, water softener, microwave and a Zipp tap with on demand boiling and chilled water. The limestone floor in the room also has under floor heating and continues into the adjacent utility room.

The sitting room has French doors opening onto the rear garden. There is a fireplace with marble surround, oak flooring and double doors opening into the dining room.

There are three bedrooms on the ground floor with an en-suite to the guest bedroom. The family bathroom has a bath, shower, basin, WC and heated tiled floor.

The garden at the Acrons Picture: FENN WRIGHT The garden at the Acrons Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The master bedroom on the first floor with a balcony and oak flooring through into an Orwells fitted dressing room with a range of storage for shoes and clothing as well as hanging space. The en-suite has a bath, shower, his and hers basins and a WC. There is heated tiled floor here too.

When looking outside and at the front garden there is plenty of room for parking on the paved driveway, there is also the double garage which is fitted with an electric door.

The back garden has shaped lawn with mature flower and shrub borders and a terrace with a hot tub.

There is plenty of space to park at the property Picture: FENN WRIGHT There is plenty of space to park at the property Picture: FENN WRIGHT

One of the spacious bedrooms Picture: FENN WRIGHT One of the spacious bedrooms Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Another great room at Acorns Picture: FENN WRIGHT Another great room at Acorns Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Stair case leading up to Purdis Farm Lane Picture: FENN WRIGHT Stair case leading up to Purdis Farm Lane Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHT The bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The kitchen Picture: FENN WRIGHT The kitchen Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The dining area Picture: FENN WRIGHT The dining area Picture: FENN WRIGHT

A bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHT A bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHT

An en-suite Picture: FENN WRIGHT An en-suite Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The spacious living room Picture: FENN WRIGHT The spacious living room Picture: FENN WRIGHT