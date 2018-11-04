Logo
Video

Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

PUBLISHED: 19:01 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:08 04 November 2018

Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Archant

Watch our video tour of a four bedroom detached home close to Purdis Heath Golf Club which is currently for sale.

The residence, which is called Acorns, is set in grounds approaching a quarter of an acre.

It’s popular residential location, double garage and gorgeous decoration throughout makes this a dream property for anyone.

Two rooms in the property have been fitted by Orwells Furniture these are the kitchen and the master bedroom.

The balcony looking out onto the back garden Picture: FENN WRIGHTThe balcony looking out onto the back garden Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The kitchen was extensively refurbished with a luxury fitted design aswell as a utility room and matching cabinets. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, water softener, microwave and a Zipp tap with on demand boiling and chilled water. The limestone floor in the room also has under floor heating and continues into the adjacent utility room.

The sitting room has French doors opening onto the rear garden. There is a fireplace with marble surround, oak flooring and double doors opening into the dining room.

There are three bedrooms on the ground floor with an en-suite to the guest bedroom. The family bathroom has a bath, shower, basin, WC and heated tiled floor.

The garden at the Acrons Picture: FENN WRIGHTThe garden at the Acrons Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The master bedroom on the first floor with a balcony and oak flooring through into an Orwells fitted dressing room with a range of storage for shoes and clothing as well as hanging space. The en-suite has a bath, shower, his and hers basins and a WC. There is heated tiled floor here too.

When looking outside and at the front garden there is plenty of room for parking on the paved driveway, there is also the double garage which is fitted with an electric door.

The back garden has shaped lawn with mature flower and shrub borders and a terrace with a hot tub.

There is plenty of space to park at the property Picture: FENN WRIGHTThere is plenty of space to park at the property Picture: FENN WRIGHT

One of the spacious bedrooms Picture: FENN WRIGHTOne of the spacious bedrooms Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Another great room at Acorns Picture: FENN WRIGHTAnother great room at Acorns Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Stair case leading up to Purdis Farm Lane Picture: FENN WRIGHTStair case leading up to Purdis Farm Lane Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHTThe bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The kitchen Picture: FENN WRIGHTThe kitchen Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The dining area Picture: FENN WRIGHTThe dining area Picture: FENN WRIGHT

A bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHTA bathroom Picture: FENN WRIGHT

An en-suite Picture: FENN WRIGHTAn en-suite Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The spacious living room Picture: FENN WRIGHTThe spacious living room Picture: FENN WRIGHT

A toilet at Purdis Farm Lane Picture: FENN WRIGHTA toilet at Purdis Farm Lane Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Latest Articles

Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

Sunday, November 4, 2018 Megan Aldous
Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Drone footage reveals birds-eye view of Winerack

Thursday, November 1, 2018 Emily Townsend
Work to complete the Winerack development in Ipswich is proceeding well, as seen in this drone image commissioned by contractors RG Carter. Picture: RG CARTER

Almost time to put the garden to bed

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 By Hannah Stephenson,
Taking hardwood cuttings of salix. Picture: Neil Hepworth/RHS/PA.

See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Caroline Culot
Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

It’s a nightmare! Houses in `scary’ street generally sell for less

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 David Vincent
Research has revealed that houses with an Elm Street address usually sell for less than average. Though Elm Street in Ipswich is mainly a commercial street.

See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

Monday, October 29, 2018 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

See inside a £870,000 home which has a tennis court

Monday, October 29, 2018 Megan Aldous
Is this the property you have been looking for? Located on The Street, in Rushmere St. Andrew Picture FENN WRIGHT

Renting a property? What will £850 a month get you?

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Judy Rimmer
This house in Friston is available to rent for £850 a month. Picture: JENNIE JONES

Green light for second phase of big Stowmarket housing development

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Work has been approved of phase 2 at Brooke Way Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the Editor

David Vincent

David Vincent Email

EADT writer David Vincent has more than 40 years experience in Suffolk. He has explored the highways and byeways of East Anglia, meeting homeowners, developers and estate agents from Bury St Edmunds to Aldeburgh and Colchester to Diss.

Local Guide

Most Read

Video See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

Video See inside a £870,000 home which has a tennis court

Video See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach