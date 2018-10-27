Renting a property? What will £850 a month get you?

Are you searching for a home to rent? Here are properties for around £850 a month in the area, ranging from a period cottage near Saxmundham to an apartment on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Three-bedroom semi-detached cottage, Friston, Saxmundham, £850 a month: In the heart of the village, this renovated period cottage has a fitted kitchen/breakfast room complete with appliances. It also has a sitting room with French windows leading through to the back garden. One of the bedrooms has an en-suite cloakroom. The property has off-road parking. For more details, call Jennie Jones on 01728 605511.

Two-bedroom apartment, Capstan House, Ipswich, £895 per month: On the Waterfront in Ipswich, this apartment offers views of the marina and has a large balcony. It has two large double bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, in addition to a family bathroom. There is also a large open-plan lounge-diner leading to a kitchen with appliances. The property has secure parking and a visitors’ parking permit. For more details, contact Nicholas Estates on 01473 215743.

Three-bedroom house, Waldingfield Road, Acton, Sudbury, £850 per month: This house is in a quiet location in Great Waldingfield on the outskirts of Sudbury. Outside, it has a garage and large driveway with parking for two vehicles, and there is a rear garden. The accommodation includes three bedrooms and a fitted kitchen. For full details, call William H Brown on 01787 379372.

Two-bedroom apartment, Weetmans Drive, Colchester, £795 per month: This first-floor apartment has an open-plan living area and a fully-fitted kitchen with appliances. It also has two double bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite, as well as a family bathroom. There is a private garage and allocated parking. For more information, call Nicholas Estates on 01473 215743.

Three-bedroom house, Church Hill, Saxmundham, £875 per month: If you are looking for a modern property to rent, this executive house in the Hopkins Homes development at Abbotts Grange could be the answer. The accommodation includes a kitchen/breakfast room, lounge and utility area, in addition to a downstairs cloakroom. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room. The house also has a garage. For more details, contact Jennie Jones on 01728 605511.

Three-bedroom semi-detached house, Damselfly Road, Ipswich, £840 per month: In the popular Ravenswood area, this unfurnished family home benefits from a garden and garage. Downstairs, it has a spacious open-plan lounge-diner which has gives access to the rear garden, as well as a kitchen and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including a master bedroom complete with en-suite, plus a family bathroom. For more information, contact Nicholas Estates on 01473 215473.

Three-bedroom house, Talbot Road, Sudbury, £800 per month: With an attractive modern look, this house has a kitchen-diner giving access to the rear garden, a downstairs cloakroom and a family bathroom including a shower. It also offers off-road parking. For more details, contact William H Brown on 01787 379372.