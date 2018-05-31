Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Felixstowe & Walton v Walthamstow – big FA Cup preview

PUBLISHED: 14:12 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 22 August 2018

Felixstowe & Walton's Jack Ainsley, back for the Seasiders this weekend. Photo: STAN BASTON

Felixstowe & Walton's Jack Ainsley, back for the Seasiders this weekend. Photo: STAN BASTON

Stan Baston

Let’s be honest. It’s unlikely Felixstowe & Walton United will be facing Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup Final next May, writes Barry Grossmith.

Nevertheless, the romance that this competition brings spreads down through all levels of football. Just a couple of victories in the early rounds can not only bring in vital funds, it can also mean an attractive fixture against, for example, a top side from The National League and attention from the national media.

This apart, following the 2-0 defeat in the Bostik North at Great Wakering last Saturday, The Seasiders will be very keen to get back to winning ways in their forthcoming Emirates FA Cup tie at home to Walthamstow FC this weekend.

The Essex Senior League side have had mixed fortunes in their start to the season with one win, one draw and one defeat in the league. Including their 3-1 win over Walsham Le Willows in the cup, Walthamstow have seen 19 goals scored in their opening four games.

It will be a busy few days for the Seasiders who, after their cup tie, travel north to Dereham for another Bostik North encounter on Bank Holiday Monday.

With two games in three days, having a strong squad is vital.

Missing from the line up at Great Wakering was Jack Ainsley who is now available for a very welcome return following his suspension. Injury and illness will keep Kye Ruel and Joe Bloomfield on the sidelines for another few weeks but Jamal Wiggins came through his outing with the Reserves last Saturday and is now in contention.

Speaking to Seasiders TV, joint manager Ian Watson said, “This is the FA Cup….we will be taking it very seriously, fielding the strongest possible side. It will be good for the fans and is, of course, a very lucrative fixture.”

On that final point, it’s true that progress in this competition can indeed bring in much needed cash with prize money for progressing through the rounds seeing a significant increase on last year.

And why can’t non-league fans dream?

A fourth qualifying round home tie against Leyton Orient?

Why not?

Topic Tags:

‘It will help to make me better’ - Bart on his World Cup adventure

17:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Bartosz Bialkowski is hopeful his World Cup experience has seen him return to Ipswich Town a better player.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

12:27 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match last night. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

‘A first win will be massive... it’s just like a domino effect’ - Nolan on Town’s search for three points

06:00 Andy Warren
Jon Nolan gets up highest at Derby during the first half Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan insists Ipswich Town must stop conceding sloppy goals if they are to secure what would be a ‘massive’ first win under Paul Hurst.

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24