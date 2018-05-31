Felixstowe & Walton v Walthamstow – big FA Cup preview

Felixstowe & Walton's Jack Ainsley, back for the Seasiders this weekend. Photo: STAN BASTON Stan Baston

Let’s be honest. It’s unlikely Felixstowe & Walton United will be facing Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup Final next May, writes Barry Grossmith.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nevertheless, the romance that this competition brings spreads down through all levels of football. Just a couple of victories in the early rounds can not only bring in vital funds, it can also mean an attractive fixture against, for example, a top side from The National League and attention from the national media.

This apart, following the 2-0 defeat in the Bostik North at Great Wakering last Saturday, The Seasiders will be very keen to get back to winning ways in their forthcoming Emirates FA Cup tie at home to Walthamstow FC this weekend.

The Essex Senior League side have had mixed fortunes in their start to the season with one win, one draw and one defeat in the league. Including their 3-1 win over Walsham Le Willows in the cup, Walthamstow have seen 19 goals scored in their opening four games.

It will be a busy few days for the Seasiders who, after their cup tie, travel north to Dereham for another Bostik North encounter on Bank Holiday Monday.

With two games in three days, having a strong squad is vital.

Missing from the line up at Great Wakering was Jack Ainsley who is now available for a very welcome return following his suspension. Injury and illness will keep Kye Ruel and Joe Bloomfield on the sidelines for another few weeks but Jamal Wiggins came through his outing with the Reserves last Saturday and is now in contention.

Speaking to Seasiders TV, joint manager Ian Watson said, “This is the FA Cup….we will be taking it very seriously, fielding the strongest possible side. It will be good for the fans and is, of course, a very lucrative fixture.”

On that final point, it’s true that progress in this competition can indeed bring in much needed cash with prize money for progressing through the rounds seeing a significant increase on last year.

And why can’t non-league fans dream?

A fourth qualifying round home tie against Leyton Orient?

Why not?