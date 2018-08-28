Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Around the Grounds, No.23: Bury Town’s Ram Meadow and its uncertain future

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 November 2018

The main-stand at Ram Meadow, the home of Bury Town FC since 1977. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The main-stand at Ram Meadow, the home of Bury Town FC since 1977. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Football writer Carl Marston dons his anorak to visit clubs in the region (and beyond) in his quest for good football and a good cup of tea. Bury Town‘s Ram Meadow is in the spotlight this week

The tranquil setting of Bury Town's Ram Meadow, as Mildenhall Town (yellow shirts) take on hosts Bury Town. The trees in the background are close to the River Lark. Picture: CARL MARSTONThe tranquil setting of Bury Town's Ram Meadow, as Mildenhall Town (yellow shirts) take on hosts Bury Town. The trees in the background are close to the River Lark. Picture: CARL MARSTON

I am no stranger to the delights of Ram Meadow. It has been part of my footballing upbringing from an early age, and remains a regular stop-off for me on the none-league trail – not least because I can walk to the ground, living less than a mile from across town.

Established in 1872, as then-Bury St Edmunds FC, following a meeting at the Suffolk Hotel (I used to frequent this once-popular establishment for a drink, in my late teens, though not back in the 1870s), the club became one of 11 founder members of the Suffolk FA just 13 years later.

The club used to play their home games at King’s Road, from 1888 through to 1976. My grandad, Cliff Bridges, and my Uncle Stan, were regular visitors to this old venue, which was also known as Cemetery Road.

I have few recollections of this ground, although I did used to swim as a youngster at the nearby open-air swimming pool in King’s Road.

Spectators enjoying the sunshine during the recent Suffolk derby between Bury Town abnd Mildenhall Town. All four sides of the ground have covered areas. Picture: CARL MARSTONSpectators enjoying the sunshine during the recent Suffolk derby between Bury Town abnd Mildenhall Town. All four sides of the ground have covered areas. Picture: CARL MARSTON

- Selection of Carl Marston’s favourite grounds

Bury Town left their old home in 1976, which made way for a new road, and a switch to Ram Meadow was completed the following year.

I have attended more matches than I care to mention, at this cosy ground, squatting beside the River Lark and within a short stroll of the Abbey Gardens and the Cathedral.

One of my first job’s as a rookie sports reporter, for this publication, was to report on a Bury Town home match, back in 1989, when Chris Symes was the manager. I remember the opposition being Bashley, and that the Blues lost.

“We were bashed,” was Symes’ rather predictable, but welcome, response during my post-match interview. The Ram Meadow press box has not really changed much over the intervening years.

The low-down

Club: Bury Town

Founded: 1872

Ground: Ram Meadow (since 1977)

League: (Isthmian) Bostik North

Manager: Ben Chenery

Chairman: Russell Ward

The interview

I spoke to Bury Town chairman, Russell Ward, this week, concerning his 18-year-old struggle to either relocate the club to a new stadium, or upgrade Ram Meadow to become one of the best in Suffolk.

“I became chairman in 2000, and I had my first meeting with St Edmundsbury Borough Council in April,” recalled Ward.

“They asked us whether we as a club were prepared to locate a new ground, and I said ‘yes.’ That was 18 years ago, and we are still here, so it’s been frustrating.

“About five or six years ago, we did get close when plans were drawn up for a site at where Sybil Andrews Academy School is now.

“The plans went before the planning committee, but there were issues at the time and it was not passed.

“Finances have always been an issue, but Ram Meadow is on a prime town centre site, so it’s worth a lot of money and we know that we won’t be here indefinitely.

- FA Cup visits to non-league grounds

“We are 18 months into our current five-year lease, so there’s just three-and-a-half-years left.

“The Council has indicated to us that ideally it would be best for us to move to a multi-sports site, with rugby pitches and other facilities.

“But the last meeting with the council that we had was last December, and we are no further forward. The current situation is not ideal for us, because we have a lack of funding – we have never had a lease long enough to qualify for funding.

“We have built a new clubhouse, but that effectively came from our own money. Our floodlights need upgrading, and work needs to be done to the perimeter fencing.

“But you need at least a 10-year lease to qualify for funding, and after one day that obviously is reduced below 10 years, so really you need a 12-year lease to have any plans for the future.

“It’s frustrating because we can’t build for the future, whether that be staying at Ram Meadow or moving elsewhere, and in the mean-time other clubs have overtaken us by upgrading their facilities.

“We have 24 teams at the club, but at the moment they are spread throughout the borough because we only have one pitch. The first team has to train on that pitch as well at the moment.

“So there are lots of issues.

“But we made contact with St Edmundsbury Borough Council two weeks ago, and the matter is on their agenda to deal with. So hopefully there will be some news in the near-future,” added Ward.

Carl’s visit

I have been to Ram Meadow twice in the last fortnight – you can never have too much of a good thing – to report on a 3-0 win over Mildenhall and a 4-1 defeat to Maldon & Tiptree.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

27 minutes ago Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

12:00 Ross Halls
Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

06:00 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Yesterday, 20:56 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is confident he will save the club from relegation and insists he hopes to stay in charge for years to come.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

06:19 Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

Yesterday, 17:44 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Video ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

Yesterday, 16:22 Andy Warren
Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst’s departure, Paul Lambert’s arrival and the mood in the Ipswich Town camp ahead of a vital clash against Preston this weekend.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal in the cup and progress in Europe

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
On this day in 2000, Town knocked Arsenal out of the Worthington Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and there’s plenty of cup games included today, from a League Cup win over Arsenal to UEFA Cup success in Sweden.

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Six years ago to this day, Ipswich Town appointed Mick McCarthy to get them out of trouble. STUART WATSON looks at the symmetry between then and now.

Video ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Wed, 17:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert knows Ipswich Town will need ‘a little bit of help’ in January but doesn’t believe the squad needs a radical overhaul once the transfer window opens.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Video This is the organised crime gang that carried out 200 burglaries

A crime gang committed burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24