'It will help to make me better' - Bart on his World Cup adventure

Bartosz Bialkowski is hopeful his World Cup experience has seen him return to Ipswich Town a better player.

The Pole was part of his country’s squad in Russia but didn’t make it onto the field as they exited the tournament in the group stage.

But it was an experience which will stay with the 31-year-old for the rest of his life.

“It was a great experience, just a shame about the results,” he said.

“Overall it was amazing and the atmosphere around the place was incredible.

“I obviously knew I was going to be the third-choice keeper but I was doing everything I could to help the others, as well as trying to impress in training and prove to the manager that he could rely on me if he selected me.

“I knew Lukasz Fabianski would be playing in the last game (1-0 win over Japan) and in the build-up I was helping him in training.

“Now that I have made it into the international squad I want to stay there for as long as possible.

“At the moment we have a new manager so I’m not sure what is going to happen. I haven’t spoken to him yet so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

A highlight of Bialkowski’s time with the national team was training against Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, with the experience something he helps will hope his game.

“He was amazing and everything he did in training was so good,” the goalkeeper said. “He has so much quality on the ball and his finishing is the best I have ever seen.

“For me he is the best number nine in the world so to be working alongside him in training was an absolute pleasure.

“I hope that the more I work with him and the other players it will help to make me a better goalkeeper. It’s about trying to learn something every single day.”

Bialkowski wasn’t the only Ipswich player at this summer’s World Cup, though, with the Pole keeping in touch with team-mate Jonas Knudsen throughout.

“Jonas and I were exchanging a few messages out in Russia,” Bialkowski said.

“He was buzzing and when he played against Croatia I thought he played well.”

