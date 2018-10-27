Felixstowe & Walton’s Stuart Boardley hangs up his boots after fine career

Hanging up his boots, Stuart Boardley Photo: STAN BASTON Archant

Stuart Boardley has decided to hang up his boots and concentrate on coaching, writes Barry Grossmith.

The former AFC Sudbury, Leiston and Felixstowe & Walton midfielder, who started his career with Ipswich Town and Torquay United played a major role helping the Seasiders gain promotion last season to The Bostik North League.

Popular with other coaches, players and fans, he will be missed.

Boardley admitted he has not been enjoying his football lately and felt his future is in the dugout itself.

He thanked Kevin O’Donnell and Ian Watson, joint team bosses at Felixstowe.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the club for a fantastic end to my playing career and for making me feel so welcome,” Boardley said.

Watson said: “I have said for some time that management would always be his next step, due to the football man that he is.

“It has been one of the toughest decisions he has had to make in football and we wish him well.

“We would all have liked him to have remained involved at Felixstowe had that been possible right now. His knowledge of the game and behaviour in the technical area is exemplary.

“He will undoubtedly go on to be a great manager.”

Meanwhile, in another change at Felixstowe, Aren Howell has decided to step down as Reserve team boss to look after the Under 18s.

Alex Egelton takes over as caretaker manager until a replacement for Aren is found.

Director of Football Tony Barnes paid tribute to Aren saying; “I want to place on record my sincere thanks for all the good work Aren has done while managing the Reserves for Felixstowe & Walton.

“This season has been very difficult with the step up to Thurlow One, but it’s great to see Aren continuing to look after the under-18s from where he will no doubt continue pushing youngsters through to the reserves and first team.”