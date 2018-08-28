Heavy Rain

Boardley and Head take over at Leiston as Victory Road club announce new management team

PUBLISHED: 16:55 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 30 October 2018

New Leiston boss, Stuart Boardley.

New Leiston boss, Stuart Boardley.

New Leiston first team boss Stuart Boardley says he is ‘honoured’ to be managing the Southern Premier Central division club.

Leiston assistant first-team boss, David Head.Leiston assistant first-team boss, David Head.

The Blues this afternoon announced Boardley and assistant David Head, both ex-players at Victory Road, will be taking over at the helm after former boss Glenn Driver and assistant Tony Kinsella left two weeks ago.

For Boardley, it’s a first move into full-time management, although he did assist Richard Wilkins at Leiston three years ago.

“I’m obviously delighted,” Boardley said.

“When I spoke to the chairman Andy Crisp last week, it was a bit tentative to be honest. I didn’t know if they were looking for someone with 10 years management experience, in which case I wasn’t their man.

“But it became clear very quickly they wanted someone to continue what Glenn (Driver) had started at the club with the youth set-up, as he has brought young players into the club.

“The first team are currently fifth in the table. I believe Leiston have the most talented squad in Suffolk. They perhaps haven’t been as consistent as they would have liked, but I’ll be making no wholesale changes, that’s for sure.”

Boardley announced this week he was hanging up his boots after a career that saw him start at Ipswich Town as a youngster, before playing professionally for Torquay United.

He moved back to Suffolk where he enjoyed two spells with Leiston, as well as Long Melford, AFC Sudbury and most recently Felixstowe & Walton.

He acknowledges the part Head will have to play in their partnership.

“Like me, David knows how Leiston works,” Boardley added.

“We both enjoyed our times there and have always remained good friends. If I wanted someone to work with and trust, then David is the one.

“Also I would like to place on record my thanks to Felixstowe & Walton for allowing me to speak to Leiston. It was a great club to finish my playing days with.”

Meanwhile, Leiston chairman Crisp said: “We are delighted to have Stuart and David on board. They are exactly what we need to continue on the next chapter of our journey at Leiston.

“We were excited by the calibre of applicant for a vacancy that was never on the cards until a few weeks ago.

“But Stuart and David know the club through and through. We are not a club in any sort of crisis.

“There is a great spirit in the camp, as was shown at VCD on Saturday, and we have some exciting young players coming through – young players being a philosophy Glenn Driver and Tony Kinsella began.

“I would like to thank Ian Cornforth and Trevor Elmy for taking the first team in recent weeks.”

Leiston entertain Biggleswade Town on Saturday, with both teams in the play-off positions.

