Video

‘There is more to come from us’ – U’s star Dickenson after 6-0 win over Crewe

Brennan Dickenson. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Brennan Dickenson spearheaded a wonderful team performance from Colchester United, bagging a first-half brace in an emphatic 6-0 home win over Crewe tonight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frankie Kent, Ryan Jackson, Luke Norris and Tom Lapslie were also on target, as the U’s recorded their biggest-ever home win at the Community Stadium, since their move from Layer Road in 2008.

“What a night! I scored two goals, had three assists and we won 6-0,” enthused Dickenson.

“What more could you ask after a team performance like that! We all felt very good out there.

“It was a very enjoyable match to play in, and the confidence is sky-high in the camp at the moment.

“I feel like we have a very strong squad this year, and there is certainly more to come from us this season,” added Dickenson.

The U’s are unbeaten after four games, with two wins and two draws, and are up to third in League Two.