‘This was something special’ – U’s star man Dickenson

Among the goals: Brennan Dickenson, right, who scored twice against Crewe, congratulates Ryan Jackson, who scored the fourth in the 6-0 win over the Railwaymen. Picture: STEVE WALLLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Brennan Dickenson insists that there is even “more to come” from free-scoring Colchester United.

Brennan Dickenson, back to his very best against Crewe on Tuesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER Brennan Dickenson, back to his very best against Crewe on Tuesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Dickenson bagged a first-half brace in Tuesday night’s stunning 6-0 home win over Crewe Alexandra, a result which has propelled the U’s up to third in the League Two table after an unbeaten start of two home wins and two away draws.

The 25-year-old left-footed specialist was in cracking form against the Railwaymen, and he sees no reason why that can’t continue throughout the whole season, with regards himself and the team.

And on a personal note, he also seems to have put a troubled last year of injuries behind him.

“I certainly felt back to my best tonight,” enthused Dickenson.

Here's my On the whistle video following #colu 6-0 win over Crewe pic.twitter.com/xwBhbglPRl — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) August 21, 2018

“It’s quite easy to look good in training, day in day out, but it’s then a different kettle of fish doing it on the pitch on a Saturday or a Tuesday, in front of the fans.

“To do it tonight, in front of everyone, was something special.

“Our finishing was excellent. We seemed to all hit the button in front of goal, and we should have probably scored a couple more, if I’m honest. But I’m happy with six!

“I’ve not played in too many games like this one. In my first season here we had a few 4-0s and 4-2s, but certainly no 6-0s.

“I think we put out a statement tonight to the rest of the division – that’s what we set out to do and that’s what we want to continue to do, to set statements to the rest of the teams about what we are all about.

“We’re up to third and we want to stay up there, in the top three, that is the target and the aim for us. We want to stay there all season. Things might change, but we want to stay in and around there.

“And I think there is more to come from this team, for sure.

“There are plenty of goals in this team, and the boys on the bench are excellent as well. They can come on and score goals, like Luke Norris proved (scoring the fifth, as a substitute, against Crewe). So it’s a tough time for the manager (John McGreal) to pick the team,” added Dickenson.

The U’s are at home again this Saturday, against Northampton.

“We have to keep our feet firmly on the ground, and start focusing on Northampton,” confirmed Dickenson.