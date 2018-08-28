Bury impress in win over Tilbury

Tilbury's Simon Peddie pushes Bury's Jake Chambers-Shaw in the face during a melee in Bury's 3-0 win. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Bostik North Bury Town 3 Tilbury 0 Bury Town were worthy winners against The Dockers to move into fifth place in the table, writes John Campany.

Tilbury's Simon Peddie sees red. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Tilbury's Simon Peddie sees red. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

This was an impressive performance playing an exciting brand of football, particularly in the opening 20 minutes, where they played with high intensity and produced some splendid offensive football with both pace and precision.

However, the continuity of their play was briefly interrupted when, on 25 minutes, Tilbury were reduced to ten men – and as often is the way the numerical advantage frustrated progress, until the second half.

Indeed after the break an 18 minute spell saw the home side build on their superb performance seven days earlier when they eclipsed local rivals Mildenhall.

Jake Chambers-Shaw opens the scoring for Bury against Tilbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Jake Chambers-Shaw opens the scoring for Bury against Tilbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

During the second half The Dockers had no answer to the attacking options that produced three different, but superbly executed goals, that had manager Ben Chenery in raptures from his technical area.

It seems the manager is finding a blend and balance that is easy on the eye, capable of upsetting teams, especially at Ram Meadow.

This display was certainly appreciated by the supporters who made up the majority of the 287 in attendance.

Ryan Jolland's shot beats Rhys Madden for the second Bury goal. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Ryan Jolland's shot beats Rhys Madden for the second Bury goal. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Jake Chambers-Shaw was rightly adjudged the sponsors’ man of the match, clearly an astute recent signing by Chenery. He largely orchestrated the play with his artistry and vision, well supported by Ryan Jolland, whose contrasting power and strength proved the perfect foil.

Early chances were created and Kyran Clements glancing header was just off target before Tanner Call fired wide. Visiting keeper Rhys Madden saved from Call and the keeper punched clear a free kick from Chambers-Shaw.

Tilbury’s Simon Peddie was sent off on 25 minutes for striking a Bury player, but the Essex side held on to the interval.

Ollie Hughes fires in the third goal for Bury in their win over Tilbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Ollie Hughes fires in the third goal for Bury in their win over Tilbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Bury took a 47th minute lead when Jolland released a square ball to Chambers-Shaw who superbly struck home inside the post. They went further ahead on the hour when Jolland scored a sublime solo effort.

Home keeper Luis Tibbles made two terrific saves in the closing stages, but not before the third goal – excellent build-up play down the left culminated in Ollie Hughes volleying home inside the box to put the result into perspective.

Bury’s Ryan Horne received a harsh last minute second yellow card, but the game was won.