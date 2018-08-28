Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Bury humbled by Taunton on the road

PUBLISHED: 14:26 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:26 28 October 2018

Connor O'Reilly had a fine game for Bury in their big defeat at Taunton. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Connor O'Reilly had a fine game for Bury in their big defeat at Taunton. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

National League Two South

Taunton 50

Bury St Edmunds 0

Bury suffered a humbling defeat to the high-flying Titans in Somerset, writes Simon Lord.

A much improved second half performance could never repair the damage of a horror show first 40 minutes, when Bury shipped 36 points.

Having looked like they would be on the end of a cricket score, the visitors then held out until the 75th minute before finally conceding two tries in the dying minutes.

Taunton scored twice in the first 12 minutes through Mason and Hayler, and Bury were in disarray at the line-out.

They defended well, but Taunton went further ahead after 23 minutes, with Lee crossing to make it 19-0.

Perhaps the pivotal moment in the match came ten minutes later. Bury were lacking a cutting edge in midfield before finally Ben Leng managed to burst clear and get Bury into the home 22.

A desperate Titans defence conceded a penalty under the posts, which Bury elected to scrum rather than kick at goal. Bury attacked but when only feet from the line, fumbled the ball in contact.

The hurried clearance kick hung in the swirling wind and whilst two Bury defenders stood back and watched the ball bounce, Titans skipper Mason raced onto the ball, gathered and sprinted 60m for a killer try.

And before Bury knew where they were, they’d conceded two more tries before half-time, to go in 36-0 down.

If it were a boxing match, the towel would have been thrown in then!

The second half would be about damage limitation and restoring some pride. To that extent, Bury could rightly claim they achieved that.

They dug in and created a few chances of their own. Connor O’Reilly – who had a fine game – broke the Taunton line and then linked with Fin Sharpe, who had come in from the opposite wing. Sharpe was only denied by a fabulous last gasp tackle by full-back Kingdom.

As the clock ticked down to the final five minutes, a tiring Bury side were cruelly picked off. First, a fumble on the Bury 22 was kicked through for Toots to touch down. Then, with the last play of the game, Sam Prior crossed to bring up the half-century.

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

40 minutes ago Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall. STUART WATSON gives his verdict ahead of Paul Lambert taking charge.

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

12:45
Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

North Stander Terry Hunt gives his take on the challenge facing new boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town...

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

10:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 18:33 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Yesterday, 17:47 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Report: Poor goals cost Ipswich again in Millwall loss as Lambert gets a glimpse of job at hand

Yesterday, 16:59 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Three poor goals cost Ipswich Town dear once again as they were beaten 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon in front of the watching Paul Lambert this afternoon.

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

Yesterday, 14:22 Andy Warren
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Yesterday, 09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Most read

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

Two people taken to hospital following collision between an Audi and a BMW

Police are still at the scene of the collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24