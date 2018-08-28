Partly Cloudy

Bury Town have injury concerns ahead of Aveley visit

PUBLISHED: 07:16 03 November 2018

Ryan Jolland, an injury concern ahead of Bury Town's home match against Aveley. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Bury Town entertain fourth-placed Aveley today, with manager Ben Chenery using the game as a “benchmark” for his own side.

The Blues have had a good start to the season, despite Tuesday night’s 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Maldon & Tiptree.

Before that reverse, they had won back-to-back home matches by 3-0 scorelines against Mildenhall Town and Tilbury, and this afternoon they look forward to a fourth home game on the trot, at Ram Meadow.

“Aveley are a very good side, and they deserve to be up there near the top,” explained Chenery.

“We need to reach a level of performance to be in with a chance of getting a result, against a side who move the ball very well. We certainly won’t be taking them lightly, and I see this match as a benchmark for us.

“I thought Tuesday night was a tight game, and it wasn’t a 4-1 match. That score-line flattered Maldon & Tiptree.

“We were very good in the first half. We were good in possession, and we then got the equaliser (Olllie Hughes’ strike) in the second half, only for them to regain the lead very quickly.

“It was just one of those games. After the match, they (Maldon & Tiptree) said that we were by far the best team they had faced so far this season,” added Chenery.

Bury have injury concerns this afternoon, against an Aveley side who are managed by former Brightlingsea Regent boss, James Webster.

Midfielders John Kennedy and Ryan Jolland both hobbled off with injuries, during the second period against the Jammers, while Jake Chambers-Shaw is also nursing a niggle and Ryan Horne is suspended.

But at least the West Suffolk side can welcome back Ollie Fenn into the team, after a three-match suspension,

Aveley are four points behind leaders Basildon, although they do have a game in hand over the top three, while Bury are in seventh spot, two points behind Aveley but having played two games more.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town, fourth-from-bottom and with just two wins to date, face a very tough test at home to high-flying Coggeshall Town, who are up to third.

