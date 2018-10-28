Bury Town gunning for third win on the trot at expense of Jammers

Ollie Hughes fires in the third goal for Bury in their win over Tilbury on Saturday. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Bury Town could rise to as high as second in the Bostik North table, if they manage to record a hat-trick of home wins at the expense of visiting Maldon & Tiptree this evening (7.45pm).

Jake Chambers-Shaw opens the scoring for Bury against Tilbury, in Saturday's 3-0 home win. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Jake Chambers-Shaw opens the scoring for Bury against Tilbury, in Saturday's 3-0 home win. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The Blues are fresh from back-to-back 3-0 home victories over Mildenhall Town and Tilbury, which has propelled them up to fifth spot and just two points behind second-placed Bowers & Pitsea and third-placed Aveley.

Bowers are away at Tilbury tonight, but if they lose to the Dockers and the Blues beat the eighth-placed Jammers, then only Basildon United will be keeping them off top spot.

“We’re going well,” confirmed Bury boss Ben Chenery.

“It was important that we followed up our result and performance against Mildenhall with another solid performance, and we did just that against Tilbury. In fact, everything is coming together at home for us, but we must continue to do this week in, week out. We need that consistency,” added Chenery.

Ollie Fenn serves the third and last in a three-match ban tonight, while Ryan Horne, who was sent off late on against Tilbury, will miss this weekend’s home match against leaders Aveley.

Jake Chambers-Shaw, Ryan Jolland and Ollie Hughes were all on target against Tilbury.

Meanwhile, also in Bostik North, AFC Sudbury entertain in-form Coggeshall Town at King’s Marsh tonight. AFC Sudbury are down in 15th place, but have only played eight league matches, and only three at home, where they are still waiting to notch their first win after a draw and two defeats from three home outings.

By contrast, newly-promoted Coggeshall Town are going great guns, having suffered just one defeat in nine fixtures.

The Seed Growers hammered Grays Athletic 4-0 at home on Saturday, thanks to goals from Sam Bantick, Ross Wall, Jamie Shaw and Conor Hubble. That result lifted them to sixth place, and in fact just one point behind Bury ,with a game in hand.

- Elsewhere, BRAINTREE TOWN, fresh from celebrating only their second win of the season, over Dover on Saturday, are on at the road at Bromley in a National League fixture tonight.

The Iron clambered off the basement by leapfrogging Dover with a 2-1 win, and now face more Kent opposition in hosts Bromley.