Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

PUBLISHED: 15:44 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 20 August 2018

Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The Blues boss has previously said he would like to bring in three new players in an ideal world, with clubs able to bring in temporary signings until the end of August.

Hurst said he has made little progress in that regard, but did admit former loanee Carter-Vickers has been discussed.

He is not a player being pursued at present, though, with the Tottenham youngster thought to be close to joining Swansea.

“No, not over the weekend but I do have a couple of calls to make this afternoon to see if anything has changed,” he said.

MORE: ‘I’m in the place where I want to be’ - Bialkowski would be happy to finish career with Blues

“But, as we speak, there’s nothing.”

On Carter-Vickers, Hurst said: “He’s at a very good football club and I think people thought he had a pretty good loan spell here, so it’s an easy link.

“I’m not saying he hasn’t ever been discussed but we are looking at other options at this moment in time.”

The Blues are understood to remain in dialogue regarding Blackpool’s Curtis Tilt, but securing the defender on loan with a view to a permanent deal is proving difficult.

Hurst is also keen to get a number of his young players, including Tristan Nydam, out on loan, with the Blues boss having difficult decisions to make when it comes to leaving players out of his matchday squads.

“Yeah, and some will accept that better than others,” he said.

MORE: ‘The fans were all the way behind us... we’re gelling well’ - Donacien on Town’s united front

“I will always try and give them my reasons for them not being involved, unless it’s blatantly obvious, and then it’s about how they react.

“There will come a time when you have to call on those people and those that sulk are ones you might not want around. That won’t help them force their way into a team.

“We want people who are going to support the team. We’ve spoken about the squad and that’s the most important thing – not the individuals.

“You can’t really run with 18 players, not if you want to be successful, there aren’t many who do that at the level we’re at.

“(Being left out) is part and parcel of football but there will no doubt be injuries or suspensions along the way.”

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Yesterday, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Yesterday, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Yesterday, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

‘I’m in the place where I want to be’ - Bialkowski would be happy to finish career with Blues

Yesterday, 14:50 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski would happily finish his career as an Ipswich Town player. Picture: STEVE WALLER

If Bartosz Bialkowski ultimately finishes his career as an Ipswich Town player he will do so a happy man.

Video: Watch Town boss Hurst on Waghorn, Lampard and the Blues’ trip to Derby

Yesterday, 13:38 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby County.

Ipswich Town Women stung by Wasps in first game of season

Yesterday, 11:16 Kieren Standley
Captain Amanda Crump scored Town's only goal of the game Picture: ROSS HALLS

Women’s National League

Crawley Wasps 5

Ipswich Town 1

Ipswich Town Women got their new campaign off to the worst possible start as they suffered a convincing 5-1 defeat to newly-promoted Crawley Wasps on the opening day of the new National League season, writes Kieren Standley.

‘The fans were all the way behind us... we’re gelling well’ - Donacien on Town’s united front

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Janci Donacien put in an excellent display against Aston Villa. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Janoi Donacien immediately felt a sense of togetherness following his arrival at Ipswich Town.

Opinion: The Verdict: Villa draw adds more pieces to the Paul Hurst puzzle... but it’s nowhere near finished yet

Sunday, August 19, 2018 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst's Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Saturday with Trevoh Chalobah scoring the Blues' goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren gives his Sunday verdict at the end of a week where Ipswich Town exited the Carabao Cup to Exeter and drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

‘The crowd got behind them and there’s obviously a different atmosphere’ - Bruce on Town draw

Sunday, August 19, 2018
Villa manager Steve Bruce. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce believes his side played better against a full strength Ipswich side than they did after the Blues were reduced to 10 men.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

