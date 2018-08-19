Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The Blues boss has previously said he would like to bring in three new players in an ideal world, with clubs able to bring in temporary signings until the end of August.

Hurst said he has made little progress in that regard, but did admit former loanee Carter-Vickers has been discussed.

He is not a player being pursued at present, though, with the Tottenham youngster thought to be close to joining Swansea.

“No, not over the weekend but I do have a couple of calls to make this afternoon to see if anything has changed,” he said.

“But, as we speak, there’s nothing.”

On Carter-Vickers, Hurst said: “He’s at a very good football club and I think people thought he had a pretty good loan spell here, so it’s an easy link.

“I’m not saying he hasn’t ever been discussed but we are looking at other options at this moment in time.”

The Blues are understood to remain in dialogue regarding Blackpool’s Curtis Tilt, but securing the defender on loan with a view to a permanent deal is proving difficult.

Hurst is also keen to get a number of his young players, including Tristan Nydam, out on loan, with the Blues boss having difficult decisions to make when it comes to leaving players out of his matchday squads.

“Yeah, and some will accept that better than others,” he said.

“I will always try and give them my reasons for them not being involved, unless it’s blatantly obvious, and then it’s about how they react.

“There will come a time when you have to call on those people and those that sulk are ones you might not want around. That won’t help them force their way into a team.

“We want people who are going to support the team. We’ve spoken about the squad and that’s the most important thing – not the individuals.

“You can’t really run with 18 players, not if you want to be successful, there aren’t many who do that at the level we’re at.

“(Being left out) is part and parcel of football but there will no doubt be injuries or suspensions along the way.”